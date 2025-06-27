4 biggest off-field stories at Wimbledon 2025 ft. Coco Gauff & Aryna Sabalenka mend friendship, Carlos Alcaraz & Emma Raducanu make headlines again

There's a quick turnaround between the French Open and Wimbledon. As we close in on the commencement of the main draw at the All England Championships, there have been plenty of happenings to take note of.

Ad

Reigning Wimbledon and French Open champion Carlos Alcaraz extended his winning run by emerging triumphant at the Queen's Club Championships in London, while 2023 Wimbledon women's champion Marketa Vondrousova stood tall at the Grass Court Championships in Berlin.

While the on-court action has been strong, there have been plenty of rumblings and murmurs outside the perfectly trimmed grass courts of Europe as well. Here are four off-field stories at Wimbledon 2025 that have captured attention.

Ad

Trending

Coco Gauff and Aryna Sabalenka mend their relationship after heated comments post French Open final

The 2025 women's French Open final saw World No. 1 Sabalenka take on No. 2 Gauff in an intense three-set final that went down to the wire. Three-time Major winner Sabalenka will have favoured herself against the 21-year-old American, who won the 2023 US Open.

Ad

However, with neither winning a Grand Slam on a non-hardcourt surface, Gauff beat the odds and triumphed against the Belarusian 6-7(5), 6-2, 6-4 to lift her maiden Roland Garros title.

In her post-match ceremony, the Belarusian seemed to hint that Gauff won not because she was the better player, but because of Sabalenka's own mistakes, specifically her 70+ unforced errors during the match.

"I think she won the match not because she played incredible, (but) just because I made all of those mistakes, if you look from the outside, from kind of easy balls," said the World No.1 (via USAtoday).

Ad

Sabalenka has since apologised in public as well as personally to Gauff, as confirmed by the American. More recently, the duo ended rumours of a standoff by posting a video of themselves dancing and having a laugh at Centre Court at the All England Club during a practice session.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Gauff also reiterated in a press conference that the two are on good terms again.

"The olive branch was extended and accepted! We're good, so you guys should be too."

Both will be raring to go at SW19, looking to win their first grass-court Grand Slam this year.

Carlos Alcaraz and Emma Raducanu make headlines once again

Carlos Alcaraz and Emma Raducanu broke the internet after announcing that they will compete in mixed doubles at the All England Championships.

Ad

The Spaniard said in a press conference at the Queen's Club Championships that Raducanu made him wait before saying yes. About her soon-to-be on-court partner, Raducanu spoke highly.

'He's so nice, very happy, amazing values and just a really positive light to be around,' said the British No.1 (via DailyMail).

The two enhanced their off-court connections as Alcaraz was announced the brand ambassador for French mineral water company Evian, where Raducanu has been in the same role for close to four years.

Ad

Wimbledon winners Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz seen in action at Centre Court

The winners of the last six Wimbledon gentlemen's titles, Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz, were in action on Centre Court under a closed roof at the All England Club. Having contested the last two Wimbledon finals, the duo were engaged in a hitting session.

There were smiles all around as the pair appeared in a relaxed mood. Djokovic is looking to tie Roger Federer's record of most Wimbledon titles (8), while the Spaniard Alcaraz is looking for a three-peat and complete the Channel Slam for the second year running.

Ad

World No.1 Jannik Sinner fires staff in an attempt to shake things up ahead of Wimbledon 2025

Ahead of Wimbledon 2025, World No. 1 Jannik Sinner is looking flip the script following his gruelling five-set loss to Carlos Alcaraz in the French Open final.

The Italian, who's yet to reach the SW19 final, parted ways with his athletic trainer Marco Panichi and physiotherapist Ulises Badio, days before main draw action begins .

Ad

The duo had joined Sinner's staff less than a year ago, but with a short grasscourt season following a shock loss to eventual winner Alexander Bublik in the round-of-16 at the Halle Open, were let go.

The Italian will hope that the change brings him some good luck as he seeks to win his first Wimbledon title.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Bhavin Shivaa Athlete Know More