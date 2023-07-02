"It's a lifestyle for me, not an obstacle" - Novak Djokovic opens up about his off-court recharging regimen

Novak Djokovic has recently opened up about his off-court rejuvenation techniques, which he employs to recharge himself in between tournaments.

After securing his 23rd Grand Slam title at the recently concluded French Open, the Serb will be aiming to defend his title at the Wimbledon Championships in the coming fortnight. He will also be hoping to draw level with Roger Federer's record of eight Wimbledon titles.

During his press conference prior to his first match at the 2023 edition, Djokovic was questioned about his post-victory routine and whether he allows himself some time to decompress and recharge after a big tournament.

The World No. 2 talked about how he maintains a disciplined routine in between tournaments. He revealed that never neglects his daily regimen or fails to prioritize his physical well-being by consistently adhering to a healthy lifestyle.

"I never really allow myself to have -- not because I'm not allowed to, to allow myself to, like, let loose and not I guess stretch, not do the daily routines, not do something for my body, not eat well or sleep well. It's just because I don't want to," Novak Djokovic said.

He also said that adopting a healthy lifestyle not only aids him in maintaining a certain level of fitness but also proves beneficial during periods when he is not actively training for tennis.

"I actually love the healthy lifestyle. It makes me feel good. I have more energy. I'm better to myself, to others. Then, of course, it also helps I guess maintain certain level of fitness while you're not playing with the racquet on the court, when you're not training actual tennis," Djokovic said.

The 23-time Grand Slam champion expressed that maintaining a healthy lifestyle is not a burdensome task for him; rather, it is a conscious choice driven by his genuine likeness for it.

It's more lifestyle for me. It's not an obstacle. It's not really something that I feel like it's a burden. It's just I choose to do that, and I like it.

"Carlos Alcaraz is a very nice guy who is carrying himself very maturely for a 20-year-old" - Novak Djokovic

2023 French Open - Day Thirteen

During the press conference, Novak Djokovic expressed his utmost admiration for Carlos Alcaraz, commending the young Spaniard for his remarkable maturity, intense playing style, and amiable personality beyond the court.

"Carlos is a very nice guy who is carrying himself very I think maturely for a 20-year-old. Already has plenty of accolades to his name, making history of the game so young.

"I think he's great for the game as a player, who brings a lot of intensity, energy on the court, and also being very humble and having a nice personality off the courts," Djokovic said.

The Serb will begin his title defense at the Wimbledon Championships on Monday, July 3 against Pedro Cachin. Carlos Alcaraz, meanwhile, will face Jeremy Chardy in his opening match at SW19.

