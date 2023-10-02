"It's like they want the No. 1 ranking to be handed over to Carlos Alcaraz" - Tennis fans react to Shanghai Masters draw

After a four-year hiatus, the Shanghai Masters, an ATP 1000 tournament, is back for its twelfth edition. The Shanghai Masters, one of the most anticipated stops on the ATP tour, will take place in Shanghai, China, from October 4-15, 2023. The tournament will resume this year after being postponed in 2019 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

While World No. 1 Novak Djokovic will not be participating, the rest of the top 20 players in the world will be competing in this year's ATP 1000 tournament. The 2023 Shanghai Masters will feature Carlos Alcaraz as the top seed, followed by Daniil Medvedev, the defending champion. Tennis fans can look forward to a scintillating two weeks, thanks to the presence of numerous elite players like Jannik Sinner, Casper Ruud, and Stefanos Tsitsipas.

Carlos Alcaraz, who is in the top half of the draw, appears to have been given relatively easy opponents. The Spaniard has a bye into the second round and will play either Nuno Borges or Gregoire Barrere. Alcaraz might face Dan Evans, who also received a first-round bye, in the third round.

Casper Ruud, Holger Rune, Jannik Sinner, Alexander Zverev, and defending champion Daniil Medvedev make up a formidable field in the bottom half. This evoked various reactions from fans who flocked to twitter to express their opinions. One fan wrote:

"It's like they want the No 1 ranking to be handed over to Alcaraz at this point".

Another user tweeted:

"Rarely some good draws for Carlos since the Asia seasons, And Sinner Zverev Med quarter. Also Andy is so ready to go home with only 10 points in Asia season. Anyway, Casper plz scam some points here".

Here are a few more reactions from tennis enthusiasts:

Carlos Alcaraz- “No.1 spot is one of the main goals for me”

China Open Tennis

World No. 2 Carlos Alcaraz has stated that he will be focusing on surpassing Djokovic for the top rank in every training and match when he makes his return to action this week in Beijing.

After the US Open, Novak Djokovic once again surpassed Carlos Alcaraz to become the top-ranked player in the world.

The young Spaniard's renewed drive comes as a result of losing his top spot after nearly a year. He mentioned his "beautiful" rivalry with Novak Djokovic for the No. 1 spot in the world and how regaining that spot is always on his mind.

“As I said a few times, we have a really beautiful battle for the No. 1 spot after the great performance Novak Djokovic had in the American season, He's the No. 1 right now. I'm coming here with extra motivation to try to recover it in the Race, of course, in the ranking”, Carlos Alcaraz said

"As I said, it's something that I have in my mind every time that I practice, in every tournament," he added.

For Alcaraz, retaining the top spot is not a compulsion, but he does want to finish the 2023 season as the best player in the world.

“It's not obligatory for me to recover that, but of course you have to put the goals in the year," Carlos Alcaraz said. "So for me No. 1 spot is one of the main goals for me. In these great tournaments, I'm looking to do great to be able to be close or recover that number.”