"It's never boring" - Serena Williams' ex-coach gives his verdict on what Carlos Alcaraz does better than Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic & Jannik Sinner

According to Serena Williams' ex-coach Patrick Mouratoglou, Carlos Alcaraz, at his current level, has 'more fire' than peak Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic, as well as reigning World No. 1 Jannik Sinner. However, the French coach also believes that the Spaniard is yet to achieve the consistency of the other three.

On Sunday, August 3, Mouratoglou took to his Instagram to share a video, which featured him touching on Alcaraz and Sinner and how the two present-day ATP stars are shaping the new generation of men's tennis. The Frenchman made the remarks at the Guadalajara edition of Ultimate Tennis Showdown (UTS), which took place in February this year.

In the video, Mouratoglou begins by lauding the "crazy" consistency produced by Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic during their best years.

"The new generation (Alcaraz and Sinner) is great too. It was a different type of tennis with two players (Nadal and Djokovic) that are crazy consistent, that are building the points a lot," the 55-year-old said.

The Frenchman, who guided Serena Williams to ten of her 23 singles Major titles and went on to coach Stefanos Tsitsipas, Simona Halep, Holger Rune and most recently Naomi Osaka, also focused specifically on Carlos Alcaraz and how the Spaniard's tennis is "never boring". He added:

"If you look at Alcaraz, for example, he's more a puncher, but I think it's very interesting too, because yes, he can do so many different things and he does everything so well. He drop shots, he comes to the net, unbelievable power, unbelievable touch. He can return volley and he does all this in a match. That's crazy. So that's very interesting. It's never boring. Something happens all the time."

Mouratoglou finished his take by claiming that on the court, Alcaraz is "more fiery" compared to peak Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic, and Jannik Sinner too.

"Of course he's not as consistent as Rafa and Novak at their peak or Sinner now, who's incredibly consistent, but he's more fiery," the veteran French coach concluded.

Patrick Mouratoglou's assessment of Carlos Alcaraz was there for all to see in the finals of the last two Majors

Carlos Alcaraz during the men's singles final of the 2025 Wimbledon Championships (Source: Getty)

Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner faced each other for the first time in a Major final at this year's French Open. Here, the Italian won the first two sets to put himself in pole position for the victory. However, the Spaniard won the third set to prolong the encounter.

In the fourth set, Sinner had three consecutive championship points, but squandered them all. Ultimately, Alcaraz produced an electric display of all-court tennis to remarkably turn the tables on the World No. 1, registering a 4-6, 6-7(4), 6-4, 7-6(3), 7-6(2) victory and successfully defending his French Open crown.

The two clashed again in the men's singles final of the 2025 Wimbledon Championships. Here, the 2023 and 2024 champion at SW19 established a set lead, but Sinner's ruthlessness and consistent performance spanning the next three sets led to the Italian being crowned the new men's singles champion at the grass Major.

Post-Wimbledon, both Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner chose to skip the 2025 National Bank Open in Toronto, but they are set to return to competitive action at the upcoming Cincinnati Open, where the Italian is the defending champion.

