"It's never nice when somebody kicks your a**" - Novak Djokovic reveals his true feelings after losing to Jannik Sinner at Six Kings Slam

It took Jannik Sinner just over an hour to defeat 24-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic in the semifinals, 6-4, 6-2, at the Six Kings Slam exhibition in Riyadh. With the win, the Italian has set up another final date against Carlo Alcaraz, who defeated Taylor Fritz with the same scoreline.After the match ended, the Serb openly admired Sinner and said the Italian was too good for him on the court. He said:&quot;The love of the game and the passion are there. Excuse my language, but it's never pleasant when someone kicks your butt like that on the court. But it's incredible to be able to keep playing at a high level.&quot;Being top 5, top 10, it's nice. I'm doing my best with the body I have. I'm grateful for everything God has given me in life. It's been an incredible adventure and there's so much to celebrate.&quot;Djokovic also joked that it was Sinner's exceptional tennis that made it a short game. He added:&quot;I'm sorry you couldn't witness a slightly longer match today. It's his fault! Not mine. I tried to put pressure on him in the last game with the 0-15 point, but it didn't work.&quot;It was like a train going at full speed. He was hitting the ball to every corner of the court. He was simply too strong. Congratulations to him and good luck in the final.&quot;Djokovic last won a Grand Slam two years ago. Since then, the emergence of Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz has kept him in the semifinals of major tournaments as the duo continue to battle each other almost every Grand Slam event.Novak Djokovic wants to trade to younger body to defeat Jannik Sinner and Carlos AlcarazIn his post-game interview at Riyadh, Novak Djokovic didn't hide the fact that he was 38. He reflected on physical and competitive realities, while saying:&quot;I'd like to trade my body for a younger one, just for one year to see if I can beat these guys. That would be nice. Joking aside, I still have the motivation. I know it's becoming more and more difficult for me to get a win against Carlos or Jannik. I'll keep challenging them until it happens.&quot;Despite constant losses to top-ranked players, the Serb has no plans to retire anytime soon. He is inspired by the likes of LeBron James, Cristiano Ronaldo, and Tom Brady when it comes to longevity.