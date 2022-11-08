"It’s one of my greatest accomplishments" - When Roger Federer clinched record 6th title at ATP Finals

In the 2011 ATP Finals in London, Roger Federer defeated Jo-Wilfried Tsonga 6-3, 6-7 (6), 6-3 to win a record sixth title. It was the only major title the Swiss player had won that season, which was his first year without a Grand Slam victory since 2002.

Aged 30 at the time, the 20-time Grand Slam champion was in the 100th final of his illustrious career. With the win, he moved ahead of Pete Sampras and Ivan Lendl on the list of Tour Finals champions, allowing him to round off a disappointing year on a high note.

The final match between Federer and Tsonga was their eighth encounter of the year. The former World No. 1 had won five of the previous seven matches between the two players, but in the Wimbledon quarterfinals, the Frenchman became the first player to win a Grand Slam match after falling behind two-sets-to-love. The score was 3-6, 6-7, 6-4, 6-4, 6-4.

The opening round-robin match between the two players had the Swiss win, 6-2, 2-6, 6-4. Since then, Tsonga has won over Rafael Nadal and Mardy Fish to advance to the semi-finals, where he defeated Tomas Berdych 6-3, 7-5. Meanwhile, the 20-time Grand Slam champion outplayed his opponent Nadal 6-3, 6-0, and in the semi-final matchup, 7-5, 6-3, he overcame David Ferrer for the 12th time in 12 clashes.

Despite the Frenchman's explosive start with an ace, the former World No.1 remained composed and easily resisted Tsonga's immense power. The Swiss was in command and quickly led by a set and a break.

When the Swiss served for the match at 5-4, Tsonga persisted and broke back just in time. The 2008 Australian Open runner-up avoided Federer's risky third set by saving a match point in the tie-break. Yet again, the Swiss played with the poise and confidence that only a player with a 16-game winning streak could have. At 4-3, he broke his opponent's serve, and in the following game, he held his serve to defeat him.

The 20-time Grand Slam champion made tennis history by becoming the only player ever to win the season-ending championships six times.

Novak Djokovic aiming to equal Roger Federer's record of six season-ending titles

For the season's finale, Novak Djokovic has qualified 15 times. Between 2012 and 2015, he won four straight finals at The O2 in London. Djokovic has a 41-17 record in the prestigious competition, having missed qualification in 2017 due to an elbow injury.

The Serbian has been a dominant player in the sport for a long time, but he hasn't been able to add to the five titles, which has him tied with Ivan Lendl and Pete Sampras and keeps him one shy of Roger Federer's record.

