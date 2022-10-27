"It's people like Alexis Ohanian that immediately get that" - USWNT star Alex Morgan hails Serena Williams' husband for believing in NWSL and supporting women's sports

Alex Morgan has credited Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian for his constant support as the "mentor" to the two-time FIFA Women's World Cup winner.

The American star, who captains San Diego Wave FC, recently became an investor in the hiring platform Teamable and is also their chief inspiration officer. The San Francisco-based startup, which has raised $7 million to date, provides hybrid hiring services that mix artificial intelligence-powered software with human recruiters.

While speaking about her new business venture in a conversation with INC magazine, Morgan appreciated Alexis Ohanian for all his help.

"We're rivals on the soccer field, but off the soccer field, he's really helped guide me in the VC space," Morgan said.

Ohanian took to Twitter to pledge his support for Morgan and stated that he would always be there to help her.

"I love watching the @alexmorgan13 evolution and will continue to do whatever I can to support it," Ohanian wrote in his tweet.

Ali Donaldson, the author of the above-mentioned article, also took to social media to repeat Morgan's praise of Serena Williams' spouse for his contribution to the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL).

"Women's sports has always been on the cusp of a huge breakthrough. The thing that's held us back is the lack of investment. The return is so great. It’s people like Alexis Ohanian that immediately get that," Morgan said, according to Donaldson.

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian striving to be a good example to daughter Olympia

Olympia Ohanian and Alexis Ohanian pictured supporting Serena Williams at the 2022 US Open.

While speaking at the annual Salute to Women in Sports event on Wednesday, where he received the Champions for Equality Award, Alexis Ohanian expressed his "disgust" at the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) saga.

A recent independent investigation showed that abuse and misconduct “had become systemic” in the NWSL. This comes after allegations of sexual abuse by former North Carolina Courage head coach Paul Riley surfaced a year ago.

"As a club owner, as a husband and as a father, I have been disgusted by what’s been brought to light as part of this ongoing investigation," Ohanian said.

He was also confident that the brave women would receive justice, which would bring necessary changes to the system.

I'm confident, the testimonies of these brave women will lead to necessary reform, we are already beginning to see it. It's to their strength, their bravery and their courage that we're going to get a better NWSL,” he noted.

Ohanian, who is married to Serena Williams and has a daughter named Olympia, then reshared his remarks on social media, claiming that he was trying to make his daughter proud and set a good example for her.

"When my daughter asks me ‘What did I do?’ -- I decided two years ago that I'd spend the rest of my life making sure I had a damn good answer so far so good. Still on the starting line (though),” he remarked.

