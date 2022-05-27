"It's a pity Novak Djokovic or Matteo Berrettini cannot defend anything" - David Goffin on the two players losing ranking points at Wimbledon

After his second-round win at Roland Garros on Thursday, David Goffin lamented that Novak Djokovic and Matteo Berrettini won't be able to defend their ranking points at Wimbledon this year.

The grasscourt Major banned Russian and Belarusian players from this year's Championships, owing to Russia's Ukraine invasion. That prompted the ATP to strip Wimbledon of its ranking points, citing discrimination against players on the basis of nationality and setting a dangerous precedent.

In his press conference after beating Frances Tiafoe, Goffin described the situation as a "pity," as the likes of Berrettini and Djokovic stood to lose a lot of ranking points. Djokovic, being the defending champion, will lose 2,000 points, while Berrettini will lose 1,200 after reaching the final.

"It's a pity that points are not taken into consideration. Some will lose 2,000 points, like Djokovic or Berrettini cannot defend anything. Some have points to defend; some do not have points to defend. Nonetheless, it's a pity," he said.

Roland-Garros @rolandgarros ALLEZ



takes down No. 24 Frances Tiafoe 3-6, 7-6(1), 6-2, 6-4 to reach the third round in Paris for the first time since 2019



#RolandGarros ALLEZ @David__Goffin takes down No. 24 Frances Tiafoe 3-6, 7-6(1), 6-2, 6-4 to reach the third round in Paris for the first time since 2019 🇧🇪 ALLEZ 🇧🇪@David__Goffin takes down No. 24 Frances Tiafoe 3-6, 7-6(1), 6-2, 6-4 to reach the third round in Paris for the first time since 2019#RolandGarros https://t.co/OYIXGA5RHg

Goffin, who opened his Roland Garros 2022 campaign against Jiri Lehecka, is into the third round of the tournament for the first time in three years. Meanwhile, defending champion Novak Djokovic will be in third-round action against Aljaz Bedene on Friday, while Berrettini didn't enter the tournament because of injury.

Novak Djokovic chasing history and slice of tennis immortality at Roland Garros

Novak Djokovic at the 2022 French Open - Day Four

Novak Djokovic has looked like a man on a mission at Roland Garros. Having endured a surreal start to the season, Djokovic's campaign only started in Dubai.

After going 8-4 in his first four tournaments, the World No. 1 won his sixth title in Rome, his first of the season, going five matches without dropping a set at the Foro Italico.

The 35-year-old beat Yoshihito Nishioka in straight sets in his first match at Roland Garros. He faced sterner resistance, especially in the third set, against Alex Molcan in the second round, but emerged unscathed without dropping a set.

Roland-Garros @rolandgarros Friday's order of play is out ! Friday's order of play is out ! https://t.co/QIINXvYusq

Djokovic is looking to become the first player not named Rafael Nadal in 21 years to successfully defend his title at the claycourt Major. However, the Serb has a difficult path ahead of him. He's slated to run into his old rival - 13-time winner Nadal - in a blockbuster quarterfinal. Djokovic beat the Spaniard in an unforgettable semifinal last year.

If he crosses that hurdle, Carlos Alcaraz could lie in wait. The teenager beat Djokovic in a third-set tie-break in Madrid en route to the title. In the final, the World No. 1 could face Stefanos Tsitsipas or Daniil Medvedev. Djokovic beat Tsitsipas from two sets down in the final last year, but he lost in straight sets to Medvedev in the 2021 US Open final.

A triumph this fortnight would be Djokovic's record-equalling 21st Major, making him the first male player to complete an unprecedented triple career Grand Slam.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Nihal Taraporvala