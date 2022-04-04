"It's pretty amazing, I was more nervous to get that call than the match" - Carlos Alcaraz on being congratulated by King of Spain after Miami win

Carlos Alcaraz captured his first-ever Masters 1000 title at the 2022 Miami Open after beating Casper Ruud in straight sets in the final on Sunday. The 18-year-old became the first Spaniard to triumph in Miami in the event's 37-year history.

In his post-match press conference, the 18-year-old revealed that the King of Spain phoned to congratulate him on his triumph. Alcaraz admitted that the call came as a huge surprise and that he could not contain his nervousness when speaking to the King.

"So it's pretty amazing to get the call from the Spanish king. I was more nervous for that call than the match (smiling). But, yeah, it's pretty amazing that the Spanish king congratulates you on the hard work that you put every day and your win. Yeah, it's something that you never thought you were gonna receive. It's amazing."

During the press conference, Carlos Alcaraz also spoke about the impact his coach Juan Carlos Ferrero has had on his career so far.

The Spaniard admitted that Ferrero has been a guiding light for him thus far and that he considers the former World No. 1 a good friend.

"Juan Carlos is a very important person for me. In professional side, on the personal side, you know, he helps me a lot. I mean, when we are together, we will talk about everything in life, everything in our sport, about football, as well. I mean, yeah, Juan Carlos, I consider him a coach and a friend as well," he said.

The Spaniard revealed that his coach had asked him to approach the final against Ruud as though it were any other match and to enjoy his moment in the spotlight,

"Well, he told me that everybody knows it's going to be my first final, but trying to think that this is the first match of the tournament, try to manage the nerves like I did in the semifinal," Alcaraz said. "I mean, trying to put my game, trying to don't think about the final. Just keep going, keep strong mentally like I did in every match in this tournament. Yes, just enjoy the moment enjoy my first Masters 1000 final and go for it."

I feel comfortable on hardcourt and clay: Carlos Alcaraz

Carlos Alcaraz in action against Casper Ruud

Carlos Alcaraz has won three titles in his short career thus far, two of which have come on clay. But his biggest title was at Miami, which was played on hardcourt.

As such, during his press conference, Carlos Alcaraz was asked about which surface he thinks is best suited to his style of play. The Spaniard stressed that he does not mind playing on either hard or clay.

"I don't know. All I can say is I got two titles on clay and one on hard court. Yeah, I feel very comfortable in both surface, so I don't mind playing on clay or on hard court. But I feel comfortable on both," he said.

Tennis TV @TennisTV



April 2020: World No. 318

April 2021: World No. 120

April 2022: World No. 11 (from Monday)



What's next for The rise of Carlos AlcarazApril 2020: World No. 318April 2021: World No. 120April 2022: World No. 11 (from Monday)What's next for @alcarazcarlos03 The rise of Carlos Alcaraz 📈April 2020: World No. 318April 2021: World No. 120April 2022: World No. 11 (from Monday)What's next for @alcarazcarlos03? https://t.co/xC53jvqknB

After a successful hardcourt swing, Alcaraz will shift his focus to the clay season, beginning with the Monte-Carlo Masters next week.

