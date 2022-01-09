"It's a really amazing feeling and I'm looking forward to the Australian Open" - Amanda Anisimova after lifting Melbourne Summer Set 2 trophy

Amanda Anisimova capped off a strong week at the 2022 Melbourne Summer Set 2 by lifting just her second career title after beating Aliaksandra Sasnovich in Sunday's summit clash.

Playing in her first tour-level final since 2019, the American held off an inspired comeback from her opponent to seal a 7-5, 1-6, 6-4 win.

Speaking at her post-match press conference, Anisimova expressed her delight at having made a splendid start to the year. The youngster added that she was now hoping to carry her form into the year's first Grand Slam, which is scheduled to start in a week's time.

"To start off the year playing my first tournament with a title, it's a really amazing feeling," Anisimova said. "I'm just so happy with my title and starting off the year on a good start. Hopefully I'll have a good season and I'm really looking forward to playing in the Australian Open."

Anismiova at the 2022 Melbourne Summer Set 2

Further discussing her Australian Open aspirations, Anisimova said she was confident of doing well at the tournament despite not being seeded.

The youngster said securing a series of good wins this week at Melbourne Park gave her a lot of self-belief, before adding she was hoping to maintain her consistency throughout the season.

"Well, yeah, it's always difficult, I think, to go into a Grand Slam being unseeded because you can get a difficult match in the first round," Anismova said. "Every match is going to be hard, honestly, and having this string of wins this week, I think that I'll go in with a lot of confidence."

"But yeah, I'm not worried," she continued. "I've had a lot of good matches against top players last year, so I feel like everyone knows that I can play very good tennis. Hopefully this year -- this week I've brought my game to a pretty good level each day in every match, and that's what I've really been trying to focus on."

"Having Darren Cahill in my corner has been really great" - Amanda Anisimova

Amanda Anisimova lifted her second WTA title in Melbourne

Amanda Anisimova spoke about her coaching partnership with Darren Cahill, saying it was great to have him as part of the team.

The youngster further said she was hoping Cahill would be available to continue coaching her at the Australian Open, but was quick to add that they were taking things "one day at a time."

"We're really just taking it one day at a time, and yeah, we'll come up with a plan," Anisimova said . "If he's available and free to be with me through the Australian Open, then I'd be glad to, but I know he has some TV stuff, so we'll just talk about it and we'll see, but I'm really hoping that he'll be able to."

She added that not only is Cahill a great coach but "an amazing person," as well.

"I had a really good time with him this week," she added. "And other than being a really great coach, he's also an amazing person, so just having him in my corner has been really great."

