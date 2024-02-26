"It's remarkable what Iga Swiatek has achieved in her career, she's still so young" - Hubert Hurkacz

Iga Swiatek has inspired an entire new generation of children to take up tennis back home in Poland and fellow pro Hubert Hurkacz can testify to the changing landscape for the sport in the country.

Speaking to the Khaleej Times in the lead-up to the Dubai Tennis Championships, Hurkacz heaped praise on Swiatek.

Taking note of the World No. 1’s many exploits in recent years, the Pole said it was incredible how much success she has managed to achieve at such a young age. He went on to describe her as not just a great tennis player but an amazing person as well.

Hurkacz also expressed hope that the passion that he, Iga Swiatek and other top Polish players bring to the court translates to more engagement on the ground back home in Poland.

"Iga Swiatek is such an amazing person and a tennis player," Hubert Hurkacz said. "It’s remarkable what she has achieved in her career. She is still so young."

"We are hoping that our passion for tennis will inspire more and more young kids in Poland. I hope they will continue to enjoy this beautiful sport," he added.

Hurkacz, who is currently based in Monaco, was also asked about his love for Dubai in the lead-up to the tournament. In response, he said while he enjoys living in close proximity to his friends and family in Monaco, Dubai is one city that has become a second home for many tennis players.

"I am currently living in Monaco, I really love that place, I have a lot of friends there, and it’s really easy for me but Dubai is also an amazing place," Hubert Hurkacz said. "I really love coming here. Adrian lives here and he tells me it’s amazing to be able to practice here."

Hubert Hurkacz to fly Polish flag at Dubai Tennis Championships after Iga Swiatek's campaign is cut short

Hubert Hurkacz is the third seed at the Dubai Tennis Championships.

Hubert Hurkacz will look to fly the Polish flag high at the Dubai Tennis Championships after Iga Swiatek's run in the women’s event was ended by an inspired Anna Kalinskaya.

Hurkacz, the third seed at this year’s tournament, has landed in the top half of the draw and will open his campaign with a first-round encounter against Jan-Lennard Struff.

The Pole’s projected quarterfinal opponent is fifth seed Ugo Humbert while he could run into the top seed and defending champion Daniil Medvedev in the semifinals.