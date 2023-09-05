"It's as if Roger Federer resurged as a 20-year-old" - Tennis fans impressed by Carlos Alcaraz's SABR imitation at US Open

Carlos Alcaraz has been showing he has a deep bag of tricks ever since his professional career started, and at the 2023 US Open tennis fans even saw him imitate Roger Federer's trademark SABR move.

During his fourth-round match against Italy's Matteo Arnaldi, Alcaraz pulled off the 'Sneak Attack By Roger' at the beginning of the second set.

The Spaniard approached the net incredibly quickly after returning Arnaldi's second serve from almost inside the service area. He then played two great volleys, with the second one being perfect enough to win him the point.

Tennis fans loved to see that from the reigning US Open champion Alcaraz, immediately finding similarities with the Swiss maestro.

"You just know Alcaraz has been watching some of those Federer SABR compilations from the summer of 2015," wrote a fan on Twitter.

"It's amazing. It's as if Federer resurged as a 20-year-old but with a double-handed backhand this time," another one added.

One tennis fan applauded the amazing drop-shot, saying that shots like that have become the norm for Alcaraz.

"He doesn't even celebrate such a drop shot! It's now normal play for him," the fan stated.

Here are some more reactions:

Alexander Zverev or Jannik Sinner to face Carlos Alcaraz in US Open 2023 quarterfinals

Carlos Alcaraz at the 2023 US Open

Up next, Carlos Alcaraz will play against either Jannik Sinner or Alexander Zverev in the quarterfinals of the 2023 US Open.

Alcaraz defeated Matteo Arnaldi, 6-3, 6-3, 6-4, in the fourth round of the tournament, getting one step closer to defending his title in New York.

His next opponent will be the toughest yet, as World No. 6 Sinner takes on World No. 12 and former US Open finalist Zverev in the fourth round.

On his way to the fourth round, Sinner defeated Yannick Hanfmann, 6-3, 6-1, 6-1, in the first round, Lorenzo Sonego, 6-4, 6-2, 6-4, in the second, and Stan Wawrinka, 6-3, 2-6, 6-4, 6-2, in the third round.

Meanwhile, Zverev dispatched Aleksandar Vukic, 6-4, 6-4, 6-4, in the first round, Daniel Altmaier, 7-6(1), 3-6, 6-4, 6-3, in the second, and Grigor Dimitrov, 6-7(2), 7-6(8), 6-1, 6-1, in the third round.

Zverev currently leads the head-to-head between them, winning three of their four encounters. The last time they met, the German was victorious in the quarterfinals of the 2022 Monte-Carlo Masters, 5-7, 6-3, 7-6(5).

As for Alcaraz, the 20-year-old is tied with Sinner at 3-3 in head-to-head matches. Against Zverev, he has lost three out of their five previous encounters.

