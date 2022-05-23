It's rumored that they will also reduce prize money; if this were the case I could bring the family to Formentera: Fabio Fognini on ATP's decision to strip points from Wimbledon

Italian tennis player Fabio Fognini joined a chorus of top male and female tennis players lending their voice against the decision by the ATP and WTA to take away ranking points from the 2022 Wimbledon Championships.

The decision came after the All England Club's decision to ban Russian and Belarusian players from competing in this year's Wimbledon Championships. The ATP and WTA's retaliation leaves participating players with the disadvantage of not earning any points from the Grand Slam event.

Fognini, known for being frank and straightforward with his opinions, did not shy away from giving his views on the issue. During a recent interview with Ubitennis, the Italian said that he also heard rumors of reduced prize money for Wimbledon. With no points and less prize money, he said that he might skip the event on his least favorite surface and go to Formentera with his family.

"I personally spoke to (ATP Chairman) (Andrea) Gaudenzi, and I complimented him : it is rumored that they will also reduce price money. If this were the case, also considering the not-so-greatt feeling with the grass, in those two weeks I could bring the family to Formentera," Fognini expressed.

Roland-Garros @rolandgarros



defeats Alexei Popyrin 6-4, 7-5, 6-4 to open his account in Paris.



#RolandGarros First round feels @fabiofogna defeats Alexei Popyrin 6-4, 7-5, 6-4 to open his account in Paris. First round feels 💪@fabiofogna defeats Alexei Popyrin 6-4, 7-5, 6-4 to open his account in Paris.#RolandGarros https://t.co/L2CFM5kv8b

Former US Open champion Dominic Thiem said that playing Wimbledon without earning points is tough for all players. However, it disproportionately affects the likes of Novak Djokovic and Matteo Berrettini, who will lose 2000 and 1200 points respectively with no chance of earning points.

Fabio Fognini wins first-round match in 15th French Open appearance

2022 French Open - Day One

Fabio Fognini's first-round match at the 2022 French Open on Sunday was his 15th appearance at the claycourt Major.

The 34-year-old's best Grand Slam has been the French Open. His best result at a Major was a quarterfinal appearance at Roland Garros in 2011. Speaking after his first-round win, the Italian said that he would love to play a 16th French Open as well.

"I would also like to play 16th, but as I said at the end of the season we will sum it up and see," Fognini said.

Prime Video Sport France @PVSportFR



Quart-de-finaliste en 2011, Fabio Fognini débute son Roland-Garros face à l'Australien Alexei Popyrin, récent vainqueur du Challenger de Bordeaux !



#RGsurPrime #RolandGarros Spectacle garantiQuart-de-finaliste en 2011, Fabio Fognini débute son Roland-Garros face à l'Australien Alexei Popyrin, récent vainqueur du Challenger de Bordeaux ! Spectacle garanti 🎩Quart-de-finaliste en 2011, Fabio Fognini débute son Roland-Garros face à l'Australien Alexei Popyrin, récent vainqueur du Challenger de Bordeaux !#RGsurPrime #RolandGarros https://t.co/SQ3pP8BA0a

He came through a tough opening round opponent in Alexei Popyrin of Australia in straight sets, winning 6-4, 7-5, 6-4. The World No. 51 was thrilled with his win, especially as it came a couple of days before his 35th birthday.

"Winning 3-0 in the first round of a Grand Slam is never easy, doing it at the age of almost 35 certainly tastes better. I managed the match well, I knew I had to insist on his backhand and that this would give me a lot of points. So it was. Winning in the tournament I love most of all is always special," he said of his performance.

Fabio Fognini faces 26th seed Botin van de Zandschulp before a potential clash with Rafael Nadal in the third round.

Edited by Keshav Gopalan