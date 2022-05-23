It's a tough decision for everybody, it's probably very painful for players like Berrettini and Djokovic: Dominic Thiem on Wimbledon not carrying ranking points 

Former US Open champion Dominic Thiem has said that Wimbledon not carrying ranking points is tough for everyone, especially Novak Djokovic and Matteo Berrettini. Both players made the final of the British Major in 2021.

The former World No. 3 crashed out of the 2022 French Open, losing in straight sets to Hugo Dellien in the first round on Sunday.

Speaking at his post-match press conference, Thiem opined that the decision not to award ranking points for Wimbledon this year was "tough," but was quick to remind everyone of the "real problem" unfolding in Ukraine.

"About Wimbledon, I think it's a tough decision for everybody, for some players can be very already is probably very painful, Berrettini or Novak or Fucsovics, for example, but we always have to keep in mind I think the big picture that Wimbledon or all our tennis world, it's just really no problem at all, the real problem is there in Ukraine and let's hope that there is peace very soon again," Thiem said.

Dominic Thiem also spoke about dropping down to the Challenger level for a while in order to regain his confidence.

"Yeah, definitely thinking to go back to Challenger level now for maybe one or two tournaments. Of course a match win would help a lot, but if I'm honest to myself, I was, in all the matches I played, still pretty far away from a win," he said.

Roland-Garros



puts an end to Dominic Thiem's campaign, sailing past the Austrian 6-3, 6-2, 6-4.



#RolandGarros Who's the man? @hugo_dellien puts an end to Dominic Thiem's campaign, sailing past the Austrian 6-3, 6-2, 6-4.

Dominic Thiem explains why is forehand isn't coming out right

Thiem and Dellien at the 2022 French Open - Day One

Dominic Thiem picked up a wrist injury in June last year, ruling him out for the remainder of the season. The Austrian made his much-awaited return at the Marbella Challenger, only to be struck down soon after by Covid-19. He returned to action at the Serbia Open but is yet to win a match this season.

At the French Open, where he made the final in 2018 and 2019, Thiem was beaten in the opening round in straight sets by Hugo Dellien. The Austrian explained that the nervous tension of playing in a Grand Slam was making his body "tight" which, in turn, was "toxic" to his forehand.

"No, zero physical issues. I also have no mental problems with the forehand, I'm not scared or anything, but the problem is that, as I said, in practice was really decent already the forehand but then match situation is something different, Grand Slam especially, I'm obviously a little bit more tight, more nervous and obviously the whole body gets more tight, gets more nervous and right now that's toxic to my forehand because I'm still missing the fine feeling there, I'm missing it a lot," Dominic Thiem said.

Ben Rothenberg



Coming back from a wrist injury, Thiem has lost all seven matches he's played in 2022, only winning one set.



Hugo Dellien beats two-time #RolandGarros finalist Dominic Thiem 6-3, 6-2, 6-4. Coming back from a wrist injury, Thiem has lost all seven matches he's played in 2022, only winning one set.

