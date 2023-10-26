Tennis influencer Rachel Stuhlmann recently cited golfer-turned-influencer Paige Spiranac as a significant inspiration while navigating the challenges of building her online brand in the conservative realm of the sport.

Stuhlmann began playing tennis at the age of five and achieved a national ranking of 59 on the USTA's Junior Circuit. She went on to play NCAA Division I collegiate tennis at the University of Missouri.

Following her collegiate career, the American chose not to pursue a professional tennis career and instead accepted a coaching role at a country club in Idaho. However, Stuhlmann later shifted her focus to writing articles about tennis fashion and taking on commentary roles, realizing that her true passions lay in these areas.

The 32-year-old then transitioned to sharing her insights on social media, gaining a substantial following due to her glamorous content, bold fashion and expertise, leading Outkick to crown her the "world’s No. 1 tennis influencer."

In a recent interview with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit, Rachel Stuhlmann opened up about her daring fashion choices in the conservative world of tennis. Stuhlmann, who is often dubbed the "Paige Spiranac of tennis" credited the golfer-turned-influencer for breaking boundaries in sports fashion.

"It’s a scary thing being in such a conservative sport and wearing a V-cut shirt or a crop top and Paige Spiranac has always been someone that I’ve looked up to," she said.

She also cited Spiranac's impact on golf as an inspiration, stating that there was no other guide for her unique position in the tennis world.

"There’s really no playbook for what I do in tennis. No one else has this kind of position in the sport like I do, but if I was to say there’s someone that I admire or look to, it would be Paige because she’s been so impactful within the sport of golf. I’m trying to make a very similar impact in tennis," she added.

A brief look at tennis influencer Rachel Stuhlmann's career

Rachel Stuhlmann at the US Open

Rachel Stuhlmann has achieved significant success in her career as a tennis influencer. The 32-year-old has amassed a considerable following with 318,000 followers on Instagram as well as 59,200 fans on TikTok.

The American regularly attends tournaments around the world and frequently shares her expertise with her followers on social media. She regularly posts instructional videos and provides in-depth tournament analysis to keep her audience engaged.

Rachel Stuhlmann's online presence has translated into a substantial endorsement portfolio, reportedly amassing over $1 million in earnings from her social media promotions.