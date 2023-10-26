"Shows the respect WTA have for W & T in their name" - Iga Swiatek, Aryna Sabalenka & co being given just 2 practice courts at WTA Finals appalls fans

Fans were appalled when they witnessed Iga Swiatek, Aryna Sabalenka and others being provided with only two practice courts to prepare for the highly anticipated 2023 WTA Finals. This lack of adequate facilities left the fans disappointed.

The 2023 WTA Finals will take place in Cancun, Mexico, from October 29 to November 5. Aryna Sabalenka, Iga Swiatek, Coco Gauff, Jessica Pegula, Elena Rybakina, Ons Jabeur, Marketa Vondrousova, and Maria Sakkari have qualified for the prestigious year-end tournament.

Last month, it was revealed that the WTA had allocated a substantial $6 million investment towards the construction of a new stadium for the Finals. However, as the event draws near, the stadium remains incomplete, causing disappointment among fans and raising concerns about the organizers' level of preparedness.

The organizers of the event faced severe criticism from fans who accused them of being disorganized. Aryna Sabalenka's coach, Anton Dubrov recently took to social media to share a video from Cancun.

The video, which the World No. 1 re-shared, showcased the inadequate facilities provided to the players, including a mere two practice courts and only one stringer.

Tennis fans took to social media platforms to vent their anger, frustration, and profound disappointment. One fan expressed their belief that the lack of preparation displayed by the WTA reflects a blatant disregard for both women and tennis.

"Wow, this just shows the respect the WTA have for the W and the T in their name... 😭 😭 😭 ," a fan posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Another fan chimed in, stating that Steve Simon, the CEO of the WTA should count his days in office because providing the players with the bare minimum of two practice courts and one stringer is disappointing.

"One stringer and two courts all week. Count your days Steve Simon. 😭 😭 😭 😭 ," the fan posted.

Here are a few more reactions from tennis fans:

Maria Sakkari joins Iga Swiatek, Aryna Sabalenka in WTA Finals 2023; replaces Karolina Muchova

Karolina Muchova won't join Iga Swiatek, Aryna Sabalenka and others in the 2023 Finals

On Tuesday, October 24, Karolina Muchova announced her decision to withdraw from the 2023 WTA Finals due to a wrist injury. This would have been her first appearance at the hard-court tournament had she been able to participate.

Muchova had earned her spot in the prestigious season-ending tournament by finishing at No. 8 in the Race rankings. However, she revealed that the latest prognosis for her long-standing wrist injury is not promising, forcing her to sit out from the tournament.

Karolina Muchova took to social media to elaborate on her decision to withdraw from the WTA Finals. She stated that her team of doctors had exhausted all possible measures to facilitate a prompt recovery.

Muchova expressed her deep disappointment over the call, which had left her "heartbroken". However, she was quick to add that she was looking forward to making a comeback in the world of competitive tennis. She wrote in an Instagram post:

"I am heartbroken to announce that I will miss my first WTA Finals in Cancun," Karolina Muchova said. "Together with the team and doctors we tried everything till the last moments to resolve my wrist injury."

"Unfortunately, the time needed for the recovery is longer than we would've hoped for and therefore I had to make this unpleasant decision. I greatly appreciate the support of all the fans. I will do my best to be back in 2024 and get another chance to be part of the @wtafinals."

World No. 9 Maria Sakkari has replaced Karolina Muchova in the singles draw, marking her third consecutive appearance at the WTA Finals. She will join Iga Swiatek, Aryna Sabalenka, Coco Gauff, Jessica Pegula, Ons Jabeur, Marketa Vondrousova and Elena Rybakina in the line-up.

Sakkari made her debut in the competition back in 2021, where she reached the semifinals before ultimately falling to Anett Kontaveit.