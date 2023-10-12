"There’s still time" - Tennis journalist calls out WTA and ATP for failing to condemn Hamas' attack on Israel

Tennis journalist Jon Wertheim recently criticized the Women's Tennis Association (WTA) and the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) for their failure to condemn the inhumane attacks carried out by Hamas on Israel.

On Saturday, October 7, Hamas, a Palestinian Sunni-Islamic fundamentalist, militant, and nationalist organization, initiated a significant and unparalleled military campaign targeting Israeli towns located near the blockaded Gaza Strip.

This operation involved the firing of thousands of rockets into Israel, accompanied by a coordinated assault via land, air, and sea. The impact on Israeli civilians has been devastating, with casualties surpassing 1,200, including over 120 soldiers. Additionally, numerous Israeli hostages were seized and taken into the Gaza Strip.

Jon Wertheim recently took to social media to share the National Football League's (NFL) post condemning Hamas' attack on Israel. He shared the post and called out the WTA and the ATP for their silence on the matter, urging them to speak out about the attack.

"Condemn terrorism. Mourn loss of innocent life. Call for peace…Pretty simple. Goes a long way with many fans….There’s still time, @WTA and @atptour…." Wertheim posted on X (formerly Twitter).

"Ultimately had the moral courage to hit the 'pause' button" - Jon Wertheim praises decision of WTA Finals being held in Mexico over Saudi Arabia

WTA Finals 2022

Jon Wertheim has taken to social media to express his feelings about the Women's Tennis Association's decision to host their year-end championships in Cancun, Mexico.

Wertheim expressed his concern on X (formerly Twitter) regarding the delayed announcement of the 2023 WTA Finals venue, stating that this delay could potentially have negative implications for the women's governing body.

However, he did admit immediately after, that the tennis community had avoided the short end of the stick, as the Florida-based organization had intended to lease the license for the year-end tournaments to Saudi Arabia previously.

"We all agree the timing is sub-optimal…But it ought to be acknowledged that the Women's Tennis Association had a more lucrative offer on the table, and ultimately had the moral courage to at least hit the “pause” button….," Wertheim wrote.

The recent business operations of the Women's Tennis Association have faced widespread criticism within the tennis community on various social media platforms.

The initial source of discontent arose when the organization failed to confirm the date and venue for the highly anticipated 2023 WTA Finals, which are scheduled to commence in late October.

However, what truly struck a nerve was the revelation that the year-end championships might potentially take place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, either this year or in 2024.

This decision raised eyebrows due to Saudi Arabia's notorious reputation for human rights violations. Despite this, the Middle Eastern nation has been actively seeking opportunities to invest in tennis.

In August of this year, the Public Investment Fund (PIF), the sovereign wealth fund of Saudi Arabia, bought the license for the ATP NextGen Finals from 2023 to 2027.