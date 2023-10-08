"STRONG" - Chris Evert expresses excitement over WTA Finals 2023, reveals decision to attend tournament

Chris Evert expressed her excitement for the upcoming 2023 WTA Finals upon discovering the impressive roster of players set to compete in this prestigious event. She has also revealed that she will attend the tournament.

The WTA Finals for this year is scheduled to take place in Cancun, Mexico, from October 29 to November 5. The tournament will feature a stellar lineup of players including Iga Swiatek, Aryna Sabalenka, Coco Gauff, Elena Rybakina, Jessica Pegula, Marketa Vondrousova, Ons Jabeur, and Karolina Muchova who will go head-to-head against each other.

Despite widespread speculation that Saudi Arabia would host this year's WTA Finals, the country was ultimately denied the opportunity. In contrast, Cancun has a proven track record of hosting numerous prestigious sporting and entertainment events, including ITF tennis tournaments.

18-time Grand Slam champion, Chris Evert recently expressed her enthusiasm for the WTA Finals on social media, also expressing that she is eagerly waiting to attend the event.

"STRONG 💪🏻 💪🏻 💪🏻 , Can't wait to be there!" Evert posted on X (formerly Twitter).

"I have always supported Martina Navratilova" - Chris Evert makes her stance clear on protection of women's sports and transgender inclusion

Chris Evert and Martina Navratilova at the 2016 BNP Paribas WTA Finals

Chris Evert recently reaffirmed her stance on the inclusion of transgender athletes in women's sports. She firmly aligned herself with Martina Navratilova, underscoring the urgent need to protect the rights and welfare of female athletes.

Navratilova is a prominent advocate for the segregation of women's sports and transgender athletes. She firmly believes that men possess inherent biological advantages that women don't. She consistently asserts the necessity for female athletes to have a secure environment exclusively reserved for those who are biologically female.

During a recent discussion on social media, a fan expressed their disappointment regarding the lack of support that Martina Navratilova has received from prominent figures such as Evert, Steffi Graf, and Billie Jean King in her advocacy for female athletes.

In response to the fan's remark, Navratilova came to Chris Evert's defense, stating that her compatriot and good friend has consistently supported her in this specific battle.

"Chris is giving me support, you got that one wrong. Steffi is not involved at all. And Billie- well, she is for inclusion. Go figure," Navratilova said.

Evert then joined the conversation, expressing her unwavering support for fairness in women's sports. Consequently, she aligned herself with Martina Navratilova's stance on the matter.

"I prioritize fairness in women's sports. I have always supported Martina on this...." Evert said.

