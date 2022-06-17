"It's scary to play Serena Williams, and it's even scarier to play her on grass" - Nicole Pratt

Serena Williams hasn't played competitively in almost a year. However, such is her pedigree, especially on grass, that Australia's Billie Jean King Cup team coach Nicole Pratt reckons the American remains a formidable proposition for any player.

Williams, 40, recently confirmed her participation at this year's Wimbledon, albeit as a wildcard. The 23-time Major winner has slid outside the top 1200 in the WTA rankings after not playing a match since injuring her ankle at last year's Championships.

Speaking to ausopen.com, Pratt said that Williams tends to win a lot of her matches 'psychologically', as a lot of her opponents tend to be intimidated by the American's pedigree.

"I think she wins 70, 80 per cent of her matches psychologically. The champion she is, she's built that reputation, and it's scary to play Serena Williams. And it's even scarier to play Serena on grass," Pratt said.

Williams is not the best mover on the women's tour. However, her formidable serve and return can help her dictate proceedings against most players, which often makes up for her relative lack of mobility.

“With the serve, with the return, and the plus-ones, she can be in complete control, and you don't have a say in the point, which mitigates the need for (optimal) physicality," observed Pratt.

"I think it's possible to play at a very high level, where the issue lies is your recovery" - Nicole Pratt on Serena Williams' return to action

Serena Williams pictures at the 2021 Wimbledon Championships

Serena Williams injured her ankle in her first-round match against Aliaksandra Sasnovich at Wimbledon last year, forcing her to retire from the contest.

Almost a year later, she is slated to return to competitive action at Eastbourne ahead of her 21st appearance at Wimbledon. The seven-time winner's lack of match practice going into the grasscourt Major is a legitimate concern.

However, Pratt reckons Williams could still play at a 'high level' despite her age, but her recovery could be an issue.

"I think it's possible to play at a very high level, at the age that she is, for a match. Where the issue lies is your recovery. That's what starts to decrease over time," Pratt said.

She added that the format of Grand Slams, where players get a day off between matches, could come in handy for Williams.

"That's the beauty of the Grand Slams: there's a day off between matches, weather permitting ... (it) allows her that extra recovery time that she needs. Recovery will be an issue, in my opinion. If she has a long match, and let's say it rains, and she's got to back up the day after. That is going to be tough, at that age, no question," Pratt said.

It remains to be seen how Williams fares at SW19 as she looks to go level with Margaret Court (24) for most Grand Slam singles titles by any player, male or female.

