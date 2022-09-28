"It's a secret thank you" - Roger Federer explains the significance behind holding hands with Rafael Nadal during farewell ceremony at Laver Cup

Roger Federer has revealed that he has seen the viral photo of him and his longtime rival Rafael Nadal holding hands while crying their hearts out after their doubles match at the 2022 Laver Cup.

It was a highly emotional moment with both rivals balling their eyes out as the Swiss maestro was given a farewell ceremony following his decision to retire from the sport. His doubles contest alongside Nadal will go down as the final match of his professional playing career.

In his latest interview with The New York Times, the 20-time Grand Slam champion explained the thoughts and emotions on display in the now-iconic picture.

"I have seen it [the picture]. Well, I mean, it was a short moment. I think at one point, I was sobbing so hard, and I don’t know, everything was going through my mind about how happy I am to actually experience this moment right there with everybody," said Federer.

He credited Ellie Goulding's singing skills for extenuating the emotions during the moment and stated that he held hands with Nadal as a "secret thank you."

"I think that’s what was so beautiful about just sitting there, taking it all in while the music was playing, and the focus was maybe more on her [the singer Ellie Goulding]. So, you almost forgot that you’re still being taken pictures of," he said.

"I guess at one point, just because obviously I couldn’t speak and the music was there, I guess I just touched him, and I guess it’s maybe a secret thank you. I don’t know what it was, but for me, that’s maybe what it was and how it felt and some pictures came out of it," he added.

"I’m happy I could go first" - Roger Federer on beating Nadal, Murray and Djokovic to retirement

Roger Federer acknowledges the crowd at the 2022 Laver Cup 2022.

Roger Federer mentioned that being the first player in the iconic Big 4 group to retire made sense as he was the oldest of the lot. It was something he always wanted to happen, though he did get a scare from Andy Murray coming close to hanging up his racket in 2019.

"I’m happy I could go first, because I also am supposed to go first. So, that’s why it’s felt good. And I hope they can all play as long as possible and squeeze that lemon out. I really wish the best for them," he said.

"I got a scare with [Andy] Murray. I remember vividly when I saw him in the locker room in Australia in 2019 after his Bautista match [referring to Roberto Bautista Agut]. I remember he said, “I might be done.” We were asked to do farewell videos; I had a chance to go. I went up to him and asked him, “Are you like seriously done?” And I remember him telling me, “Well, with this hip, I can’t play anymore,” he added.

Roger Federer @rogerfederer 🏼 It was a magical evening yesterday. Thank you again to all the players and fans who were here to share this moment with me. It means the world It was a magical evening yesterday. Thank you again to all the players and fans who were here to share this moment with me. It means the world ❤️😊🙏🏼 https://t.co/IKFb6jEeXJ

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far