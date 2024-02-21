"It’s not too serious" - Carlos Alcaraz shares update on ankle injury after mid-match retirement in Rio Open 1R

Carlos Alcaraz's Rio Open 2024 campaign ended prematurely in the first round due to an injury.

Alcaraz rolled his right ankle on clay on just the second point of the match against home-favorite Thiago Monteiro on Tuesday, February 20. He, however, continued to compete and broke Monteiro in the opening game.

But the Spaniard was immediately broken back in the second game as he failed to maneuver swiftly on the court. He eventually decided to retire at 1-1 in the first set, giving Monteiro a relatively easy entry into the second round.

After the match, Alcaraz addressed the media and updated them about the damage. The Spaniard isn't aware of the severity of the injury but the physiotherapists have told him that it isn't grave.

"I don’t know yet, that’s the truth. Tomorrow, I have the test of my ankle and let’s see if it’s something serious or not. I mean the physios told me that they think it’s not too serious," the 20-year-old said.

Alcaraz admitted to feeling the discomfort right away once he rolled the ankle.

"Well it was bad, it was bad because I felt bad. That was the first impression that I had. I was feeling pain once I fall down," he added.

Alcaraz underwent a brief medical inspection on the court for a few minutes and after having a word with the physio, he decided to continue. But he struggled to move and abandoned the match.

"I thought it was going to be difficult to continue the match. The physio told me that let’s continue a few games and let’s see what’s my feelings. I was feeling the pain. I couldn’t move well and that’s why I choose to retire," Carlos Alcaraz said.

"On the court it didn't look serious, but I saw it in the big screen and it was a bad twist" - Thiago Monteiro wishes for Carlos Alcaraz's speedy recovery

Thiago Monteiro through to Rio Open 2R.

After the match, Thiago Monteiro expressed concerns over Carlos Alcaraz's situation. In his post-match press conference at the Rio Open on Tuesday, Monteiro wished for the Spaniard's speedy recovery.

"On the court it didn't look so serious, but then I saw it in the big screen and it was a bad twist. Now I can only cheer for him to recover, he is a star, a dominant one in the new generation," Monteiro said. (via ATP)

Carlos Alcaraz's withdrawal meant Monteiro would take on Felipe Alves in an all-Brazilian second-round showdown on Thursday, February 22. Alves defeated Pedro Cachin in the opening round after making it to the main draw through qualifiers.