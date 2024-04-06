"It’s so sick, you feel such shame" - Andre Agassi's ex-wife Brooke Shields opens up about 'crushing, embarrassing' part of being sexually assaulted

Andre Agassi's ex-wife recently opened up about the sexual assault she suffered at the hands of an unnamed Hollywood executive during her acting days, revealing that it was an experience that left her feeling a lot of shame afterwards.

Agassi and Shields were together between 1993 and 1999, and were married to each other for the previous two years. After their divorce, Shields married TV writer Chris Henchy in 2001, while Agassi married Graf the same year. Both pairs are still together, with two children apiece.

Brooke Shields became a model at the age of just 11 months and made several movie and TV appearances. The American, notably, received two Golden Globe nominations and won five People's Choice awards for her acting prowess.

The Hollywood star took a brief hiatus from acting in the 1980s and returned in the 1990s after completing her college education, immediately after which she was, by her own admission, assaulted by an executive in the industry.

Speaking to the American Association of Retired Persons in a recent interview, the 58-year-old opened up about the incident, saying that she doesn't want to reveal her assaulter's name because she wants the story to be on her own terms.

Shields turned emotional as she recalled the experience, remembering how at the time she felt validated by it. Now, though, the American admitted that it was "crushing" and "embarrassing" to cope with the incident.

"I’m not naming the person, because then it will be about him. I want it to be on my terms. It’s a universal problem. It doesn’t matter who’s doing it, it’s still happening. I was shocked and then surprised, then fearful, then dissociated, going like, “OK, what can I do to get out of here? What needs to happen so that I can leave?”" Brooke Shields said.

"But the most crushing and embarrassing thing was that a part of me felt validated. My career was not in a great place, and it’s so sick, but my brain was telling me, “Oh, you’re cool,” because he picked me at that moment. It’s mind-blowing. You feel such shame. It would be easier if the person had jumped out of the woods and had a hood over his face," she added.

"You have to change the narrative, it’s an affront to people if Brooke Shields gets older" - Andre Agassi's ex-wife on aging

During the interview, Andre Agassi's ex-wife Brooke Shields also shared her thoughts on aging, saying that she wants to change the narrative fans have, wherein they are disappointed to see her growing older.

Personally, though, Shields asserted that it's "liberating" to age and not worry about her appearance, as she did 't enjoy the process of staying skinny by missing out on her favorite food.

"You have to change the narrative. It’s an affront to people if Brooke Shields gets older. You can’t grow up, you cannot age. It’s disappointing to them that I don’t have the same face I had when I was 16," Andre Agassi's ex-wife Brooke Shields said.

"But it’s been so liberating for me not to worry about it all the time. The pressure of being skinny is just so exhausting. I like food, and I like tequila! If I have a job to do, I know that I’m going to look better if I’m a little fitter. But I also look younger when I have extra weight," she added.

