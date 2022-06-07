"It's a special feeling with Federer; He sent me a message to compliment me after the French Open final" - Rafael Nadal on his relationship with the Swiss

A 19-year-old Rafael Nadal wearing a green sleeveless shirt and white Bermuda shorts won his first-ever Grand Slam title at the 2005 French Open. Exactly 17 years later, Nadal hit a clean backhand winner on championship point against Casper Ruud on Sunday to win his 22nd Slam title and a record-extending 14th French Open title. The Mallorcan became the oldest champion in Paris at the age of 36 years and two days.

Speaking to Angelo Mangiante on Sky Sports the following day, the Spaniard spoke about his relationship with Swiss maestro Roger Federer. It's no secret that Federer and Nadal have a healthy friendship despite being top players and rivals.

A few fans took to social media to point out the absence of a congratulatory message for Nadal from the Swiss. However, the Spaniard revealed that he received a private message from Federer congratulating him on the win.

"With Roger, I have a good relationship and a special feeling. After the victory, he wrote me a message to compliment me," Nadal said.

Nadal expressed his happiness and relief after the victory since his preparation was not ideal heading into the tournament. Battling multiple injuries and without a claycourt title for the first time since 2004 (excluding 2020 as only the Italian Open was held), the Spaniard was not a clear favorite to win Roland Garros.

"It's an incredible story, difficult for me to explain, but that's the way things are and I'm particularly happy. The last three and a half months have been difficult, there has been a lot of work behind it but also with many limitations. Being able to go all the way to Roland Garros with a win is very exciting," said Nadal.

The World No. 4 beat Norway's Casper Ruud 6-3, 6-3, 6-0 in the title match and maintained his 100% winning record at the Roland Garros finals (14-0). After Mats Wilander (1982 French Open) and Roger Federer (2017 Australian Open), Rafael Nadal became only the third man to defeat four top-10 players en route to a Slam title.

"An Italian player will definitely win a Grand Slam soon" - Rafael Nadal

Matteo Berrettini and Rafael Nadal after their semifinal match at the 2022 Australian Open.

When asked whether an Italian player can win a Major in the future, Rafael Nadal seemed optimistic. Pointing out a couple of similarities between Spain and Italy, he revealed that he always feels at home in Italy.

"I have played many times in Italy. In the end there are many similarities with Spain, the language is similar, it is a friendly country of Spain. When I am in Italy, I always feel at home. I believe that Italy is doing a very good job and we are seeing positive results with Jannik Sinner, Matteo Berrettini, Lorenzo Sonego, and Lorenzo Musetti. Lots of young players with great chances of winning a Grand Slam and I'm sure it will happen." Nadal said.

Only Adriano Panatta has won a Grand Slam men's singles title. Panatta's only Slam came against Borg at the 1976 French Open and Borg's only two losses at Roland Garros came against the Italian.

