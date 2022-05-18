It's special when you play Federer in Wimbledon, Djokovic in Australia and Nadal anywhere: Jo-Wilfried Tsonga 

Former World No. 5 Jo-Wilfried Tsonga had announced earlier this year that he would retire from tennis after the 2022 French Open. He lost in the opening round of the 2022 Lyon Open, losing to Alex Moclan in straight sets ahead of the French Open.

Reminiscing about his great career and his encounters with the likes of Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer, Tsonga in an interview with ATP Tennis Radio Podcast, said that every match he played against the Big-3 was special.

"Every match is special. When you play Federer in Wimbledon, it's crazy. When you play Djokovic in Australia in the final, it is special. And of course you play Nadal anywhere, it is special. But, you know, I always try to take every single match as it should be."

Tsonga continued, adding that he always tried to respect any opponent, regardless of the their ranking. He further added that he felt like he deserved some of that respect when he was a lower ranked player.

"I always try to respect any opponent, because me before to be top-10 and to be a good player, I was 300 in the world, 200, and I think I deserved at this time some respect and for me the best way to respect people is to give everything against them, no matter the name, no matter the place and, yeah, for me it was something important."

Jo-Wilfried Tsonga has produced some historically great battles with the Big 3, boasting six wins apiece against Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic and four wins against Rafael Nadal.

One of the biggest wins of his career was against Federer in the quarterfinals of Wimbledon 2010. The Frenchman came back to win the match from two sets to love down and upset the Swiss to reach his maiden Wimbledon semfinal.

"It was quite important to be this role model" - Jo-Wilfried Tsonga on his legacy

Jo-Wilfried Tsonga in action at the 2022 Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters - Day Two

Jo-Wilfried Songa spoke about how he wanted to leave an impact on the game, mentioning the likes of Felix Auger-Aliassime and Nick Kyrgios being players that looked up to him. Jo-Wilfried Tsonga said:

"I don't know, Gael Monfils said that I was a role model and for me it was quite important to be this role model. Today I have some player like Felix Auger-Aliassime, I insipred those guys and I inspired guys like Nick Kygrios, they are completely different. It mean I had a little bit of them, you know, in me and just an honor, you know.

Jo-Wilfried Tsonga had a memorable career, reaching his first ever final at the 2008 Australian Open where he lost to Djokovic. He also reached the finals at the ATP Finals in 2011, and has won two Masters 1000 titles in Paris and Canada.

Edited by Keshav Gopalan