"It's strange" - Alexander Zverev makes feelings known on Jannik Sinner's controversial 3-month doping ban

Alexander Zverev has expressed his views on the controversial doping case involving the World No. 1 Jannik Sinner. The Italian accepted a three-month suspension as a settlement with the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA).

WADA lodged an appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS) seeking a two-year ban for the Italian star for his two positive tests of clostebol, an anabolic steroid during the regular checkups of the Miami Open, which was in March 2024.

The International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) initially investigated the case and ruled that Sinner would face no suspension, determining the substance used to be a case of "no negligence, no-fault," as the substance used was applied by his physio while treating him. However, WADA, dissatisfied with this verdict, appealed to the CAS in September 2024.

Ultimately, the case was resolved with Sinner agreeing to a three-month suspension. The punishment was again reduced based on ‘no intention to cheat’ and the substance used did not particularly enhance the performance of the player.

Speaking on the matter, Alexander Zverev shared his concerns about the inconsistency in handling such cases to ‘CLAY.’ He said:

“It’s a weird situation because it’s been obviously a very long process where first he is cleared, then obviously WADA wanted to have a second look at it and stuff like that. To me, I think, you know, there’s two options.”

“Either you’re at no fault and you should get no suspension at all. Because if you have no fault, then you have no fault. You shouldn’t get punished. But if you do have fault, then I think for taking steroids, three months is not a suspension,” the German added.

The World No. 2 also highlighted the ambiguity surrounding Sinner's responsibility in the matter and the brief duration of the suspension which has raised many eyebrows in the tennis community, as many are questioning whether the duration should have been prolonged. He remarked:

“So for me, it’s either you have to decide was it his fault or was it not his fault. If it’s not his fault then he shouldn’t get a three-month suspension but if it is his fault then this is weird in a way. The whole process, the whole situation that has been there for the past year almost it’s been just strange.”

While Alexander Zverev conveyed his feelings regarding Jannik Sinner's suspension, he will have a rare opportunity in the absence of the World No. 1.

Jannik Sinner’s suspension period gives Alexander Zverev the edge to become World No. 1 for the first time

Alexander Zverev (L) and Jannik Sinner (R) at the 2025 Australian Open - Source: Getty

Alexander Zverev is on his career-best ranking currently, World no. 2 with 8,135 ATP points. He can achieve the prestigious World No. 1 in the absence of Jannik Sinner who has been suspended for three months.

The Italian will directly be eligible to play in the French Open, which begins on May 19. While he is currently at 11,330 ATP points, there’s a difference of nearly 3200 points which Zverev can cover over these three months.

In the recent clash at the 2025 Australian Open final, Sinner thrashed Zverev in three sets and won his third Grand Slam and second consecutive Australian Open title. This three-month ban provides a golden opportunity for Zverev to overturn that lead in the ranking.

Alexander Zverev is set to play two ATP 500 events this month, the Rio Open which has already begun followed by Abierto Mexicano Telcel, which kicks off on February 24. The German is the heavy favorite to win both tournaments, allowing him to close the gap.

A total of five masters are lined up before the French Open including, the BNP Paribas Open, Miami Open, Monte-Carlo Masters, Madrid Open, and Italy Open. If Zverev manages to reach the last stages of 2-3 tournaments out of these five, he can very well reach the top and tennis will have a new World No. 1.

