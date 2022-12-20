"It's stuff to tell the grandkids one day" - American Frances Tiafoe revisits his historic victories over Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer in 2022

American tennis star Frances Tiafoe had a historic 2022 season, which included victories over tennis legends Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal.

The 24-year-old, who came from humble beginnings, recently revisited the turning point in his career when he scored a crucial win over four-time US Open champion Nadal in the fourth round at Flush Meadows, which he backed up with victory over Andrey Rublev to reach his maiden Grand Slam semifinal in front of his home crowd.

Tiafoe also celebrated his win over the iconic pairing of Federer and Nadal at the 2022 Laver Cup, as he partnered with countryman Jack Sock during the Swiss Maestro’s swansong.

“If I was to sum it up, I would say that it was a blessing. That run I had in the US Open, to then back it up with the Laver Cup. To do it in the States and to do it in London, in one of the most iconic arenas – it’s stuff you’re always going to remember. It’s stuff to tell the grandkids one day,” Frances Tiafoe remarked in a video for ATP Tour.

The American also acknowledged the impact his US Open showing had on his career and called beating the Spaniard his “favorite match of the season.”

“Favorite match this season, I mean, definitely, I’d say beating Rafa. Life changing day. I feel like I broke social media that day so, that was pretty cool,” he noted.

"I'd take winning a Grand Slam than being No. 1 in the world" - Frances Tiafoe on his goals after defeating Rafael Nadal at the US Open

Frances Tiafoe celebrates after defeating Rafael Nadal at the 2022 US Open

Frances Tiafoe revealed his future career goals after witnessing a dream run at the US Open with victory over Rafael Nadal. The World No. 19, who reached a career-high ranking of No. 17 in 2022, admitted that one of his aims was to break inside the top-10 in the world.

He, however, also conveyed that he treasured winning a big title at a Masters 1000 event or a Grand Slam more than getting high up in the rankings.

“Being in the top-10, obviously, is definitely a goal. But I am at a point right now, you know, I’d take winning a Masters Series, I’d take winning a Grand Slam than being No. 1 in the world,” France Tiafoe said. “I think, you know, going for a run like that and almost tasting that, even knowing that after winning that, that I wouldn’t be No. 1 in the world, I would’ve been completely fine with that. So, I think that’s more what I am chasing.”

