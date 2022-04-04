"It's surreal, but on the other hand I know I'm in the right place and I have been working for that my whole life"- Iga Swiatek on beating Naomi Osaka

Iga Swiatek said that it was exciting and surreal to play a final against Naomi Osaka. The Pole beat the former World No. 1 6-4, 6-0 to win the Miami Open. Having won the Indian Wells Open as well, she became only the fourth woman to complete the Sunshine Double. This is Swiatek's third consecutive WTA 1000 title.

wta @WTA



Incoming World No.1



#MiamiOpen IGA WINS THE SUNSHINE DOUBLE!!Incoming World No.1 @iga_swiatek defeats Osaka 6-4, 6-0 to follow up her Indian Wells title with victory in Miami! IGA WINS THE SUNSHINE DOUBLE!! ☀️☀️Incoming World No.1 @iga_swiatek defeats Osaka 6-4, 6-0 to follow up her Indian Wells title with victory in Miami!#MiamiOpen https://t.co/rpAyXZ68M4

In her post-match press conference, the 20-year-old said that it was surreal to face someone like Osaka in a final.

"It's surreal, but on the other hand I know I'm in the right place and I have been working for that my whole life," Swiatek said. "Well, I don't know. It's kind of hard to describe. Well, for sure just playing against Naomi in a final was pretty exciting, and I knew that the world is going to watch, because it's nice match just to follow, you know. I wanted to give the best tennis I can so people actually can be satisfied.

"She's a great tennis player"- Iga Swiatek on Naomi Osaka

Iga Swiatek praised Naomi Osaka after their final

Swiatek also called Osaka a great tennis player and said that she belongs on the highest level of the sport.

"I just feel like she can play great tennis ." Swiatek added. "She's a great tennis player. I'm pretty happy that she, you know, has -- I mean, I don't know the details, but she has done something to, you know, feel better and to compete on the highest level, because I think she belongs on the highest level. So I'm pretty happy that we could play this match, and I'm pretty sure that we are gonna have many matches still to play."

With her victory in Miami, Swiatek will be the new World No. 1 when the rankings are updated on Monday. The Pole is scheduled to represent her country in the qualifying round of the Billie Jean King Cup. Poland will face Romania and lots of hopes will be pinned on Swiatek. The venue for the tie is Radom and it will take place on hardcourt. Romania will be without Simona Halep and Sorana Cirstea but they still have the likes of Irina-Camelia Begu and Elena-Gabriela Ruse. At the same time, Swiatek will be joined by compatriots Magda Linette and Magdalena Fręch who will represent Poland in the Fed Cup.

Iga Swiatek's first tournament of the claycourt season could be the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix, which starts on April 18. The 20-year-old is on the entry list for the competition and it will be interesting to see how she fares if she competes.

