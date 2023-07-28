"It's time to give my community a shot" - Frances Tiafoe launches charitable fund at tennis center where he grew up

Frances Tiafoe has announced the launch of a new initiative that will make tennis more accessible to kids from underserved communities.

At the Junior Tennis Champions Center (JTCC), where he learned the game and continues to train, Tiafoe revealed that he has partnered with the U.S. Tennis Association Foundation to establish the Frances Tiafoe Fund.

Speaking to reporters at the launch of the fund, Tiafoe expressed pride at being able to give back to the community that shaped him as a player and person.

“I’ve wanted to do this for a long time. It’s something I’ve always been passionate about. I love people. I love helping people,” he said. (via AP)

“I’m a product of this place. I’m a guy who was given a chance — who wouldn’t have really had one — and look what I was able to do with it. I feel like more people need to be given that, especially in this area, and especially people who look like me. I know how much influence I have in this area, so I’m happy to start it here in D.C,” he added.

The American's father, Frances Tiafoe Sr., worked as a maintenance man at the JTCC, which allowed Tiafoe and his brother, Franklin, free admission to a tennis clinic when they were five years old. This was the start of the World No. 10's love affair with the sport.

Later, the 25-year-old took to social media to share the news with his followers and called it a 'truly humbling' experience.

"Truly humbled. Now it's time to give my community a shot at this game. Huge thanks to @ustafoundation," he said via Instagram.

Screenshot of Frances Tiafoe's Instagram story.

The Frances Tiafoe Fund is said to begin with grants totaling $250,000 from the USTA Foundation and one of Tiafoe’s sponsors.

Frances Tiafoe on his Wimbledon 2023 performance: "I played god awful"

Frances Tiafoe at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships.

Having begun his 2023 Wimbledon Championships campaign with the weight of expectations on his shoulders, Frances Tiafoe failed in his bid to clinch a maiden Grand Slam title.

Tiafoe entered SW19 on the back of winning his maiden grasscourt title in Stuttgart. The 10th seed defeated the likes of Yibing Wu and Dominic Stricker to reach the third round, where he was outplayed by 21st seed Grigor Dimitrov.

The American later expressed disappointment and disgust at his performance in the defeat to Dimitrov.

“I played god awful. So it just hurts, man. I really don’t know what to say. I don’t know how I’m going to digest it. I just, I’ve never really felt like this after a loss. It’s like I’m shocked how usually I rise to occasions and I’m shocked how I performed today. It’s just crazy to me, honestly,” he said. (via ESPN)