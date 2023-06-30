"It's time" - Nick Kyrgios joins Novak Djokovic's PTPA, pledges support to tennis players

In a significant development for the world of professional tennis, Australian tennis star Nick Kyrgios has announced his official membership in the Professional Tennis Players Association (PTPA).

Taking to Instagram, Nick Kyrgios expressed his enthusiasm for joining the PTPA, an organization committed to uniting and mobilizing tennis players with the aim of promoting transparency and equity within the sport.

The PTPA's core mission revolves around amplifying player voices, advocating for player health and well-being, and establishing both on and off-court opportunities that foster an equitable and sustainable competitive tennis environment. By championing these principles, the association seeks to create a more modernized and inclusive tennis landscape that benefits not only current players but also future generations.

In the caption of his Instagram post, Kyrgios conveyed his excitement at becoming a part of the PTPA and described it as an "amazing initiative." He further extended an invitation to fellow players, encouraging them to reach out with any questions they might have about the organization. With this move, Kyrgios demonstrated his commitment to working towards positive change within the tennis community.

One of Kyrgios' specific objectives within the PTPA is to support lower-ranked players who often face financial challenges and limited opportunities.

"To me, Nick Kyrgios would be a major threat on grass if he is on," John McEnroe

The Championships - Wimbledon 2022 (Image via Getty)

Nick Kyrgios impressed fans and critics alike by reaching the final of the 2022 Wimbledon Championships, but fell just short of clinching the coveted title, losing to the legendary Novak Djokovic.

Unfortunately, a succession of injuries, including a debilitating knee injury, kept Kyrgios out of action for the majority of 2023, as the former World No. 13 did not participate in any of the tournaments.

Despite enduring a string of injuries that have plagued his recent performances, Nick Kyrgios aims to recapture his formidable form and make a significant impact at this year's grasscourt Major.

Despite these setbacks, American tennis legend John McEnroe has expressed his belief in Kyrgios' potential to be a force to be reckoned with at Wimbledon. Speaking to iNews in an interview, McEnroe stated:

"I remember seeing him last year in terms of his training. He looked fitter. To me, he would be a major threat on grass if he is on. No one wants to play him, that I can assure you of. Obviously, if he's back and fit and mentally sort of focused, he's going to give it his all, then yes, he can be a threat."

