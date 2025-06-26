"It's tough to argue with": Andy Roddick defends Taylor Fritz's different approach to tournament scheduling compared to Carlos Alcaraz, Novak Djokovic

Taylor Fritz's schedule in the ongoing 2025 tennis season was recently discussed by Andy Roddick and American journalist Jon Wertheim. Roddick vouched for the American's different approach to tournament scheduling as compared to Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic.

Ad

Fritz is currently competing at the Lexus Eastbourne Open, where he advanced to the quarterfinal round on June 25 by besting Joao Fonseca in the first round. The American showcased his dominance in the match and won 6-3, 6-7(5), 7-5.

The American has been participating in successive tournaments, as after winning the Boss Open by defeating Alexander Zverev in the final on June 15, he was immediately seen competing at the HSBC Championships on June 17. In this tournament, Fritz lost to Corentin Moutet in the first round. His schedule of competing in three tournaments back-to-back was discussed by Roddick and Wertheim in the recent episode of the 'Andy Roddick's Served Media' podcast.

Ad

Trending

Highlighting the schedule of his matches from Boss Open to Lexus Eastbourne Open, Wertheim compared Fritz's scheduling system to that of Alcaraz and Djokovic. He said (28:00 onwards):

"Imagine that, so you win a title on grass, okay, good, we're resetting, we're back on grass, we're out of clay, I beat Verv, great, he's probably a little bit, you know, he's mentally fried he's traveling, loses to Moutet, and then plays a third event in the three weeks between these, and he gets Fonseca right off the bat, interesting. Different players have different scheduling needs, but that's a lot of drama, you know keep in mind like Novak isn't playing at all, Alcaraz will do one week, looks pretty good, and now he tries to defend his title for a second time. Fritz had a very different approach to scheduling."

Ad

Defending Taylor Fritz's different approach to scheduling, Roddick added:

"He's a worker, he's always done it that way. He likes playing he likes, I mean, this this is a choice at this point it's not something he has to do; he doesn't have to play at 250 the week before a Slam, but you know that's his process. It's tough to argue with at this point with the success that he's had in his career."

Ad

Ad

All about Taylor Fritz's 2025 tennis season so far

Taylor Fritz kickstarted his 2025 tennis season by competing at the Australian Open, where he could not go further than the third round. He was overwhelmed by Gael Monfils in four sets. At the Dallas Open, he reached the Round of 16 where he lost to Denis Shapovalov in three sets.

Following this, Fritz was seen at the Delray Beach Open, where he faced the same fate as at the Dallas Open, as his journey ended in the second round. Taylor Fritz delivered an improved performance at the Miami Open, where he was bested in the semi-final by Jakub Mensik.

Taylor Fritz has won one tournament this season so far, the Boss Open, where he defeated Alexander Zverev 6-3, 7-6(0) in the final. The 27-year-old also participated in the French Open but faced an early exit in the first round.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nancy Singh An English Honors graduate, Nancy is a journalist at Sportskeeda covering US Olympic sports. She has a total experience of 4 years, having previously worked as a Marketing Executive for BYJU’S before finding her footing at SK.



To deliver the best content, Nancy keeps herself updated by reading as much as possible about the athletes and the sport, and believes that researching and trusting credible sources is the key to reporting ethical and accurate information.



Track and Field events particularly interest Nancy, and she is a fan of Allyson Felix. While she cherished each of her victories, her favorite Olympic moment happens to be the retired athlete’s 10th medal at the Games.



Nancy believes that covering the personal lives and training sessions of the Olympic athletes, and showcasing old podcasts or interviews would help bridge the coverage gap of the sport in its off season.



When away from her keyboard, Nancy spends most of her free time reading books. She also writes poems and plans on publishing a book. Know More