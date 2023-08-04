"Tough to not pick Novak Djokovic" - Daniil Medvedev, Nick Kyrgios, Andrey Rublev & others predict winners in the North American hardcourt swing

Tennis players had their pick at who amongst them will have the best hard-court season, with most of them picking Novak Djokovic and Daniil Medvedev.

The hard-court tennis season is back once again, with the US Open, the last Major of the year, fast approaching.

In a recent interview with the ATP, some men's tennis professionals gave their opinion on who will have the most success on the surface in the second part of 2023.

Daniil Medvedev hasn't had the best of years thus far, but he will be coming into the US Open wanting to win the title as he did in 2021.

"I hope it could be me, but if not, you always have to say Novak just because he's amazing," Medvedev said.

The Russian wasn't the only one to pick Novak Djokovic, the 23-time Grand Slam champion who has already won two Grand Slam titles this season and played in one final.

"I mean, he just won his 23rd Grand Slam, you know. He's leading in that category and he's the favorite one there," said Hubert Hurkacz, who lost to Djokovic at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships.

Andrey Rublev gave the nod to his compatriot Medvedev, but he used a different way of saying it.

"Octopus. Mr. Octopus," Rublev kept saying, despite the interviewer trying to get him to say Medvedev's name out loud.

Felix Auger-Aliassime also picked World No. 3 Medvedev, but Jannik Sinner, who also recently lost to Djokovic at Wimbledon like Hurkacz, had to go with the Serb.

"It's tough to not pick Novak. I think also Carlos (Alcaraz) and Holger (Rune), Sinner," Sinner stated.

Nick Kyrgios was the only one in the interview to pick Stefanos Tsitsipas as his favorite. Interestingly, the Greek has never gone past the third round at the US Open, but after playing in the final of the Australian Open, 2023 might be his year in the USA as well.

"I think (Stefanos) Tsitsipas has got a good chance to do well in the hard court season," Kyrgios commented.

Novak Djokovic wishes Tom Brady a happy birthday

Tom Brady and Novak Djokovic at the 2023 French Open

Novak Djokovic wished happy birthday to the legendary NFL player Tom Brady, who turned 46 on August 4.

Tom Brady was recently seen in Djokovic's players' box at the 2023 French Open, where the Serb won the title after defeating Casper Ruud in straight sets.

Djokovic shared a photograph of himself and Brady in Paris.

"Happy birthday legend," Djokovic captioned the photo.

Tom Brady was one of the people the 36-year-old hugged when he won his 23rd Major title in Paris earlier this year.

