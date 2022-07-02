"It’s so weird seeing Iga look human, but there is nothing simple about Cornet at Wimbledon" - Tennis fans react to Alize Cornet's sensational upset against Iga Swiatek in Wimbledon 3R

Alize Cornet pulled off the upset of the tournament in the third round of the 2022 Wimbledon Championships, defeating Iga Swiatek in straight sets. The World No. 1 came into the contest with a 37-match win streak, the longest in women's tennis since 1990, but stood no match for the Frenchwoman in the 4-6, 2-6 loss.
Swiatek, whose preferred surface is not grass by any means, looked barely like the player she has been over the past four months, while Cornet put on an unforgettable display on the evening.
The World No. 37 showed absolutely no signs of weakness against the much-younger opponent and pulled off shots of exquisite quality that left the fans asking for more. The 32-year-old's touch was also top-notch, as she made use of her net game effectively to counteract the Pole's powerful return game.
With the victory, Cornet has now reached the second week at Wimbledon for only the second time in her career, the previous instance being in 2014. Coincidentally, she also ended another win-streak back then, defeating Serena Williams at the same stage of the tournament to snap her 34-match unbeaten run.
Tennis fans on social media rushed to shower praise on the Frenchwoman for her victory, while also sympathizing with Swiatek for her deflating loss. Most users on Twitter were of the opinion that the defeat would ultimately be good for the two-time Grand Slam champion since she no longer has to carry the pressure of maintaining the streak on her shoulders.
The laurels also poured in for Cornet, as fans could not contain their joy at seeing the World No. 37 still giving her everything on the tennis court even at the age of 32. As much as they were disappointed at the idea of the World No. 1 losing, Twitter users believed that she could not have found a more worthy opponent than Alize Cornet to fall to.
"It’s so weird seeing Iga look human. But there is nothing simple about Cornet at Wimbledon, especially for a player who doesn’t have a lot of experience on grass," one fan tweeted.
"Alize Cornet ending Iga's winning streak at Wimbledon 3rd round makes so much sense, I don't know," another account posted.
"Pain the streak ended but my girl has improved her mental strength so much. She became no. 1, won 6 titles in a row, 4 1000s, won 37 matches in a row & became a two time slam winner despite the huge pressure to win as the overwhelming favourite. I’m so proud of you iga świątek," one user wrote.
Hats off to Iga -- Swiatek took tennis fans on an amazing ride since February - we haven't seen anything like that in a long time. Utter domination. My bet is that we'll see it again from her as well," another fan tweeted.
Alize Cornet takes on Ajla Tomljanovic in the fourth round at Wimbledon
Following her victory over Iga Swiatek, Alize Cornet will lock horns with Ajla Tomljanovic in the fourth round of the 2022 Wimbledon Championships. The Australian scored an upset of her own in the third round, outclassing former French Open winner Barbora Krejcikova in three sets.
The head-to-head between the duo is tied at 2-2, with Tomljanovic winning their most recent encounter at Wimbledon last year in three sets. The winner of the contest will face off against either Petra Martic or 17th seed Elena Rybakina in the quarterfinals.