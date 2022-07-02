"It’s so weird seeing Iga look human, but there is nothing simple about Cornet at Wimbledon" - Tennis fans react to Alize Cornet's sensational upset against Iga Swiatek in Wimbledon 3R

Alize Cornet pulled off the upset of the tournament in the third round of the 2022 Wimbledon Championships, defeating Iga Swiatek in straight sets. The World No. 1 came into the contest with a 37-match win streak, the longest in women's tennis since 1990, but stood no match for the Frenchwoman in the 4-6, 2-6 loss.

Swiatek, whose preferred surface is not grass by any means, looked barely like the player she has been over the past four months, while Cornet put on an unforgettable display on the evening.

Wimbledon @Wimbledon



What a ride it was,



#Wimbledon A quite remarkable unbeaten run comes to an endWhat a ride it was, @iga_swiatek A quite remarkable unbeaten run comes to an endWhat a ride it was, @iga_swiatek 👏#Wimbledon https://t.co/LIAh1kXf4t

The World No. 37 showed absolutely no signs of weakness against the much-younger opponent and pulled off shots of exquisite quality that left the fans asking for more. The 32-year-old's touch was also top-notch, as she made use of her net game effectively to counteract the Pole's powerful return game.

With the victory, Cornet has now reached the second week at Wimbledon for only the second time in her career, the previous instance being in 2014. Coincidentally, she also ended another win-streak back then, defeating Serena Williams at the same stage of the tournament to snap her 34-match unbeaten run.

David Kane @DKTNNS Claiming a locker room COVID omerta and defeating the world No. 1 in the same week? Classic Cornet. Claiming a locker room COVID omerta and defeating the world No. 1 in the same week? Classic Cornet.

Tennis fans on social media rushed to shower praise on the Frenchwoman for her victory, while also sympathizing with Swiatek for her deflating loss. Most users on Twitter were of the opinion that the defeat would ultimately be good for the two-time Grand Slam champion since she no longer has to carry the pressure of maintaining the streak on her shoulders.

The laurels also poured in for Cornet, as fans could not contain their joy at seeing the World No. 37 still giving her everything on the tennis court even at the age of 32. As much as they were disappointed at the idea of the World No. 1 losing, Twitter users believed that she could not have found a more worthy opponent than Alize Cornet to fall to.

"It’s so weird seeing Iga look human. But there is nothing simple about Cornet at Wimbledon, especially for a player who doesn’t have a lot of experience on grass," one fan tweeted.

Lindsay Gibbs @linzsports It’s so weird seeing Iga look human. But there is nothing simple about Cornet at Wimbledon, especially for a player who doesn’t have a lot of experience on grass. It’s so weird seeing Iga look human. But there is nothing simple about Cornet at Wimbledon, especially for a player who doesn’t have a lot of experience on grass.

Jon Wertheim @jon_wertheim If you had Alize Cornet as the player to snap the 37-match win streak...d. Swiatek 6-4, 6-2 #wimbeldon If you had Alize Cornet as the player to snap the 37-match win streak...d. Swiatek 6-4, 6-2 #wimbeldon

Gaspar Ribeiro Lança @gasparlanca



Simply not good enough from the Pole, who led by 2-0 (40-15) in the second set before losing six games in a row. The World No. 1 is human after all: Iga Swiatek's 37-match winning streak comes to an end as she's beaten by Alizé Cornet 6-4, 6-2 in the third round of #Wimbledon Simply not good enough from the Pole, who led by 2-0 (40-15) in the second set before losing six games in a row. The World No. 1 is human after all: Iga Swiatek's 37-match winning streak comes to an end as she's beaten by Alizé Cornet 6-4, 6-2 in the third round of #Wimbledon. Simply not good enough from the Pole, who led by 2-0 (40-15) in the second set before losing six games in a row.

"Alize Cornet ending Iga's winning streak at Wimbledon 3rd round makes so much sense, I don't know," another account posted.

Marty @Svitoflopina Cornet ending Iga's winning streak at Wimbledon 3rd round makes so much sense idk Cornet ending Iga's winning streak at Wimbledon 3rd round makes so much sense idk 😭😭

José Morgado @josemorgado Wow.



32yo Alizé Cornet, having the best Slam year of her long career, wins the last 6 games to beat #1 Iga Swiatek 6-4, 6-2 and reach the last 16 at Wimbledon.



The 37 matches winning streak... is OVER. Wow.32yo Alizé Cornet, having the best Slam year of her long career, wins the last 6 games to beat #1 Iga Swiatek 6-4, 6-2 and reach the last 16 at Wimbledon.The 37 matches winning streak... is OVER.

Ben Rothenberg @BenRothenberg



Swiatek nowhere near her most comfortable on grass, and just sprayed lots of errors today.



Cornet did well to keep her uncomfortable, not relenting whatsoever. Alize Cornet snaps #1 Iga Swiatek's incredible 37-match win streak in the third round of #Wimbledon , winning 6-4, 6-2.Swiatek nowhere near her most comfortable on grass, and just sprayed lots of errors today.Cornet did well to keep her uncomfortable, not relenting whatsoever. Alize Cornet snaps #1 Iga Swiatek's incredible 37-match win streak in the third round of #Wimbledon, winning 6-4, 6-2.Swiatek nowhere near her most comfortable on grass, and just sprayed lots of errors today.Cornet did well to keep her uncomfortable, not relenting whatsoever.

"Pain the streak ended but my girl has improved her mental strength so much. She became no. 1, won 6 titles in a row, 4 1000s, won 37 matches in a row & became a two time slam winner despite the huge pressure to win as the overwhelming favourite. I’m so proud of you iga świątek," one user wrote.

nabald | 22💜 @andys_murray pain the streak ended but my girl has improved her mental strength so much. she became no. 1, won 6 titles in a row, 4 1000s, won 37 matches in a row & became a two time slam winner despite the huge pressure to win as the overwhelming favourite. I’m so proud of you iga świątek pain the streak ended but my girl has improved her mental strength so much. she became no. 1, won 6 titles in a row, 4 1000s, won 37 matches in a row & became a two time slam winner despite the huge pressure to win as the overwhelming favourite. I’m so proud of you iga świątek💜 https://t.co/Z5QDvMRrqG

Hari Priya CR @cr_hariPriya



No meltdowns, signing autographs at the end. Graciously done by Iga Swiatek...



Thank you for 37 I think it's good it came in the grass and not in clay. We can come back stronger for sureNo meltdowns, signing autographs at the end. Graciously done by Iga Swiatek...Thank you for 37 I think it's good it came in the grass and not in clay. We can come back stronger for sure 💕 No meltdowns, signing autographs at the end. Graciously done by Iga Swiatek... Thank you for 37 ❤️

James Gray @jamesgraysport



Nice touch.



#Wimbledon Best thing about Iga Swiatek today? She stopped and signed a load of autographs before coming off court, which players who have lost don't often do.Nice touch. Best thing about Iga Swiatek today? She stopped and signed a load of autographs before coming off court, which players who have lost don't often do.Nice touch.#Wimbledon

Hats off to Iga -- Swiatek took tennis fans on an amazing ride since February - we haven't seen anything like that in a long time. Utter domination. My bet is that we'll see it again from her as well," another fan tweeted.

Chris Oddo @TheFanChild Hats off to Iga -- Swiatek took tennis fans on an amazing ride since February - we haven't seen anything like that in a long time. Utter domination. My bet is that we'll see it again from her as well. Hats off to Iga -- Swiatek took tennis fans on an amazing ride since February - we haven't seen anything like that in a long time. Utter domination. My bet is that we'll see it again from her as well. 🙌

Owen @tennisnation The streak had to end at some point, and grass was always going to be the toughest surface for Świątek. Anyone who thinks this reflects badly on her at all should remember that she won *37 matches in a row at 20-21 years old*, and there are more monumental achievements ahead. The streak had to end at some point, and grass was always going to be the toughest surface for Świątek. Anyone who thinks this reflects badly on her at all should remember that she won *37 matches in a row at 20-21 years old*, and there are more monumental achievements ahead.

JT Bean @jt4702 @rolandgarros @Wimbledon @iga_swiatek She has a lot to be proud of. A bit more experience on grass so she can adjust her style to the surface and Iga will be unstoppable. She can hold her head up high & still be proud of what she has accomplished. @rolandgarros @Wimbledon @iga_swiatek She has a lot to be proud of. A bit more experience on grass so she can adjust her style to the surface and Iga will be unstoppable. She can hold her head up high & still be proud of what she has accomplished.

Chris Goldsmith @TheTennisTalker still 4000+ points ahead in the WTA rankings.



It will actually probably be a relief to lose a match to be honest and stop media talking about her unbeaten run every interview



Not much grass court preparation it seems and it ultimately showed.



Hardcourts next. Swiatekstill 4000+ points ahead in the WTA rankings.It will actually probably be a relief to lose a match to be honest and stop media talking about her unbeaten run every interviewNot much grass court preparation it seems and it ultimately showed.Hardcourts next. Swiatek 🇵🇱 still 4000+ points ahead in the WTA rankings. It will actually probably be a relief to lose a match to be honest and stop media talking about her unbeaten run every interviewNot much grass court preparation it seems and it ultimately showed. Hardcourts next.

Alize Cornet takes on Ajla Tomljanovic in the fourth round at Wimbledon

Following her victory over Iga Swiatek, Alize Cornet will lock horns with Ajla Tomljanovic in the fourth round of the 2022 Wimbledon Championships. The Australian scored an upset of her own in the third round, outclassing former French Open winner Barbora Krejcikova in three sets.

Wimbledon Radio Channel @WimbledonChnl



Ajla Tomljanovic expressed her delight to be in the fourth round



The head-to-head between the duo is tied at 2-2, with Tomljanovic winning their most recent encounter at Wimbledon last year in three sets. The winner of the contest will face off against either Petra Martic or 17th seed Elena Rybakina in the quarterfinals.

