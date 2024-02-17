Ons Jabeur has opened up about fitness concerns ahead of the Dubai Tennis Championships.

Jabeur got off to a dismal start to the 2024 season. She was ousted from the Australian Open in the second round by 16-year-old Mirra Andreeva. At the Abu Dhabi Open, Beatriz Haddad Maia got the better of her in the quarterfinals and Jabeur also fell at her first hurdle at the Qatar Open against Lesia Tsurenko.

Jabeur has attributed her struggles this season to a niggling knee injury. In a recent interview, the Tunisian touched on the subject again as she laid bare the difficulties in preparing for and playing at tournaments through pain.

"I think it's the worst decision you can take because my heart wants to play and my body is not allowing so much," she told The National.

Jabeur also spoke about her preparations for the upcoming Dubai Tennis Championships, where she is the fifth seed.

"I feel like I need to take the right decision and sometimes you have to take decisions where your heart is not agreeing with it. But all I know is that I'm doing my best to be ready for this tournament and be ready to play here and compete in front of amazing fans."

Ons Jabeur broke down in tears during Abu Dhabi Open QF match against Beatriz Haddad Maia

Ons Jabeur pictured at the 2024 Abu Dhabi Open

Beatriz Haddad Maia made the most of her chances against an out-of-sorts Ons Jabeur during the pair's quarterfinal clash at the Abu Dhabi Open. The Brazilian dominated the error-prone Tunisian to win the first set 6-3.

The World No. 6 got off to a slightly better start in the second set though. However, when the scoreline was 4-3 in her favor and Haddad Maia was about to serve, cameras captured Jabeur crying.

Commentators Anne Keothavong and Mikey Perera, who were covering the match, were left perplexed by the 29-year-old's state.

"We did suspect something was up. No idea what though," Keothavong said (via The Express).

Perera echoed Keothavong's sentiments a few moments later (via The Express):

"Well, we did sort of think that she wasn't looking entirely dialed in this encounter, but I didn't think it was anything too serious but clearly might be a problem here for Ons Jabeur."

After Jabeur's exit, she was asked about the reason behind her tears during the match against Haddad Maia.

"I honestly don't think about it too much. I'm an open book, an emotional person. I like to show myself," Jabeur told the reporters.

The World No. 6 also said that she does not feel good if she tries to hide her emotions on the court:

"One thing I have learned is to accept the emotion, and if I try to hide it, it will not make me feel good."