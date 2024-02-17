Dubai Tennis Championships 2024: Women's draw, schedule, players, prize money breakdown, ranking points & more

The Middle East swing will conclude with the Dubai Tennis Championships, which will be held from February 18-24.

World No. 1 Iga Swiatek headlines a strong field, which also marks the return of Aryna Sabalenka after her Australian Open victory. Defending champion Barbora Krejcikova had to withdraw from the tournament due to a back injury.

Top-10 players Jessica Pegula and Karolina Muchova are also sidelined due to their respective health issues. Naomi Osaka was the latest player to pull out of the tournament as well. Despite the absence of some big names, the tournament is shaping up to be a great one.

With that in mind, here's a look at all the relevant details regarding the tournament:

What is the Dubai Tennis Championships?

The Qatar Open and the Dubai Tennis Championships alternated between WTA 500 and WTA 1000 status over the past few years. Starting from this year, both were upgraded to the WTA 1000 level.

Initially a men's only event, the Dubai Tennis Championships opened its doors to the WTA Tour in 2001. The tournament is played on outdoor hardcourts and currently features a 56-player draw.

Justine Henin holds the record for most titles here with four, while Venus Williams trails her with three trophies to her name. Elina Svitolina and Simona Halep have each won a couple of titles as well.

Venue

The tournament will be held at the Aviation Club Tennis Centre in Dubai, UAE.

Players

Iga Swiatek is the top seed at the Dubai Tennis Championships.

Swiatek leads the pack as the top seed, followed by Sabalenka, Coco Gauff and Elena Rybakina as the second, third and fourth seeds respectively. The Pole and the Kazakh are in great form and are set to contest the Qatar Open final on Saturday evening (February 17).

Ons Jabeur, Zheng Qinwen, Marketa Vondrousova and Maria Sakkari are seeded fifth to eighth. The top eight seeds have received a bye into the second round. Victoria Azarenka, Jelena Ostapenko, Elina Svitolina, Daria Kasatkina and Caroline Garcia are some of the other well-known names in the fray.

Draw

Swiatek and Gauff have landed in the top half of the draw, with the two on course for a semifinal showdown. The former could begin her campaign here against Sloane Stephens, while the latter could meet either Elise Mertens or Lesia Tsurenko.

Jabeur and Zheng are also in the top half of the draw, along with Ostapenko, Garcia and Karolina Pliskova. Kasatkina and Marta Kostyuk will face off in one of the more interesting first round matches in the section.

Sabalenka and Rybakina headline the bottom half of the draw, with the duo on track to meet in the semifinals. Azarenka, Leylah Fernandez and Sofia Kenin are also in this half of the draw.

The full draw can be found here.

Schedule

The first round will begin on Sunday, February 18, and will conclude the next day. The second and third rounds will take place on Tuesday and Wednesday. The quarterfinals and the semifinals will be held on Thursday and Friday respectively.

The championship round will be contested on Saturday. The doubles final will be played first at 5:00 p.m. local time followed by the singles final at 7:00 p.m.

Prize Money and Ranking Points

The total prize money for this year's Dubai Tennis Championships is $3,211,715. The winner will also add 1000 points to their current tally. Here's a breakdown of the ranking points and prize money:

Round Ranking Points (Singles) Ranking Points (Doubles) Prize Money (Singles) Prize Money (Doubles) Champion 1000 1000 $523,485 $154,160 Runner-up 650 650 $308,320 $86,710 Semifinalist 390 390 $158,944 $46,570 Quarterfinalist 215 215 $72,965 $24,090 Third Round (Round of 16) 120 120 $36,454 $13,650 Second Round (Round of 32) 65 10 $20,650 $9,100 First Round (Round of 64) 10 - $14,800 -

Where to watch

Viewers in the US, UK, and Canada can watch the Dubai Tennis Championships live on the following channels and sites:

USA: All matches will be broadcast on Tennis Channel.

UK: Viewers in the region can catch all the action live on Sky Sports.

Canada: Viewers in Canada can watch all the matches on TVA & TSN.

For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.