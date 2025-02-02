Carlos Alcaraz recently shared his feelings about ending his 2025 Australian Open journey against Novak Djokovic. The Spaniard revealed whether he felt it was a missed opportunity considering the Serb retired in the next match after aggravating his muscle tear.

Alcaraz is gearing up for his debut at the ATP 500 in Rotterdam. This is the Spaniard’s first tournament after his Australian Open exit. He is chasing his maiden indoor hardcourt title at the tournament and his 17th overall.

Ahead of his opening match, Carlos Alcaraz opened up about his heartbreaking 4-6, 6-4, 6-3, 6-4 defeat to Novak Djokovic, which crushed his career Grand Slam dream for the season. Responding to a question posed by Sportskeeda about whether the 10-time champion’s retirement in the semifinal against Alexander Zverev made his own exit more painful, the Spaniard said:

"I don’t feel that it was a missed opportunity against Novak," he clarified in his press conference.

"I really wanted to win the tournament and felt I was able to but Novak played an unbelievable match," he said.

Alcaraz added that he is hopeful of competing for at least 10-15 more years to present himself with such opportunities in the future. He called facing Novak Djokovic in the final eight of a Grand Slam “the worst thing.”

"Facing Novak in the quarterfinals of Grand Slams – I think it’s the worst thing that you can (have) in a Grand Slam," he said.

Carlos Alcaraz, who now trails Djokovic 3-5 in their rivalry, assured that his battle against the Serb was enlightening.

"It was a pretty good match, I guess. I tried to take some really good things about that match – there was a lot."

"The season has just begun. A lot of tournaments ahead. As I said, I have to take the good things about the loses just to be better, so that’s what I did," Carlos Alcaraz added.

