"It is not a secret I am aiming for the gold" - Novak Djokovic ahead of Tokyo Olympics 2021

Novak Djokovic, who will represent Serbia in the Tokyo Olympics 2021, is widely considered the overwhelming favorite to win the men's singles gold medal. And Djokovic has now himself declared that taking home the top prize is his goal at this edition of the Games.

The Serb has been in phenomenal form this year, winning all the three Majors that have been played in 2021 so far. But fatigue could be a bit of a concern for Djokovic, as his schedule has been quite busy over the last few weeks.

In fact, the 34-year-old played three tournaments between 13 June and 11 July, including Roland Garros and Wimbledon. He made the finals in all three events, although he only played doubles at the third event (Mallorca).

Speaking to reporters just before the start of the Olympics, Novak Djokovic admitted that his schedule has been rough of late. But in the same breath, the World No. 1 claimed that his winning record this year has given him the confidence to aim for the ultimate prize in Tokyo.

"It is grueling, but I am confident because of all of the wins this season," Djokovic said. "Winning a medal is my goal, and it is not a secret I am aiming for the gold. After Tokyo 2020, I will start to think about the US Open."

If Novak Djokovic does manage to win the singles gold medal in Tokyo, he will be in with a chance of completing the Calendar Golden Slam this year. Steffi Graf is the only other player in tennis history to have achieved the elusive feat of winning all four Majors and the Olympics gold in the same year.

Djokovic was initially unsure about participating in the Olympics due to the lack of crowds at the event. The Serb revealed on Monday that it was a conversation with former Croatian runner Blanka Vlasic that changed his mind.

"I've met Blanka Vlasic recently and she told me that in the future people won’t remember the conditions or whether there were people in the stands, but who has won medals," Djokovic said.

The 34-year-old went on to claim that his final decision came down to the desire to represent his country at the biggest sporting stage of all.

"Representing your country at the Olympics is a feeling like no other," Djokovic said. "I am not overjoyed about playing with no fans present or about the various coronavirus restrictions effective in Japan, but representing your country in the Olympics is indispensable."

Novak Djokovic could pair up with Nina Stojanovic in mixed doubles at Tokyo Olympics 2021

Novak Djokovic could play mixed doubles with Nina Stojanovic

Novak Djokovic could possibly play doubles in addition to the singles event at the Tokyo Olympics. Serbian player Nina Stojanovic recently claimed she will "most probably" play alongside the World No. 1 in mixed doubles.

Nina Stojanović said that "most probably" she will play mixed doubles with Novak Djokovic in #Tokyo2020.



Her and Aleksandra Krunić are playing doubles. — Saša Ozmo (@ozmo_sasa) July 19, 2021

There's no indication about Novak Djokovic's participation in the men's doubles yet. It is also pertinent to note that Djokovic did not play mixed doubles in the 2016 edition of the Olympics.

