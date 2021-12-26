"It seems to me that everything will end with the fact that he simply will not go, and the Australian Open will go on" - Rublev on Djokovic

World No.5 Andrey Rublev believes Novak Djokovic will not compete at the Australian Open.

According to the Victorian Government, it is mandatory for all players to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 in order to participate in the competition. This could potentially be a problem for the Serb, who has always maintained that people are within their rights to refuse vaccination.

While Djokovic's name is on the official entry list for the Australian Open, he is yet to confirm his participation in the tournament.

Rublev said that the 34-year-old Serbian star could end up not participating in next month's competition. Speaking to Eurosport Russia, the 24-year-old said:

"As I understand from the news, do not wait for him. But they have some kind of poker match - who's the first to fail. It seems to me that everything will end with the fact that he simply will not go, and the Australian Open will go on. Because Nadal is on his way. Although if Novak does not go, it will be strange because then there is a series of American tournaments where they were obliged to vaccinate in the same way. And if Nadal goes, then everything will be 100%."

Novak Djokovic had an outstanding 2021

Djokovic is yet to confirm his participation in the Australian Open

The World No.1 had an impressive year during which he won three Grand Slam titles. Djokovic also reached the US Open Final but was beaten by Daniil Medvedev in the summit clash. The Serb set a new record for the most number of weeks at the top of the ATP rankings, having held the position for 352 weeks and counting.

After seeing Djokovic's dominant run of form in 2021, we could see some impressive performances from him in 2022 as well. The 34-year-old is scheduled to compete at the ATP Cup before the Australian Open. However, he is yet to confirm his participation or his vaccination status.

Not long ago, Djokovic's father Srdjan claimed the tennis star probably wouldn't take part in the Australian Open due to the conditions regarding vaccinations. With only a few weeks left before the tournament commences, we could soon receive an update on the 34-year-old's participation status.

Djokovic will once again be the heavy favorite to win the Australian Open. If he is able to defend his title, the Serb would become only the second man to win a Grand Slam ten times.

Also Read Article Continues below

Edited by Parimal