"It is a shame; you want the biggest stories, with Novak Djokovic winning Wimbledon & the chance to close the gap with Rafael Nadal" - Barry Cowan on the Serbian's absence at 2022 US Open

Novak Djokovic's US Open controversy has drawn opinions from fellow players, fans, pundits, and just about everyone else. Former British tennis player Barry Cowan is the latest to join the long list.

Djokovic's stance against taking the COVID-19 vaccinations has landed the Serbian in trouble, forcing him to pull out of big events during the North American hardcourt swing. Canadian and American rules require foreign travelers to be vaccinated against coronavirus, meaning the 35-year-old is currently barred from entering either country.

This has led to Djokovic withdrawing from both the Canadian Open and the Cincinnati Open this month. He's also expected to miss the US Open, though neither the player nor the tournament organizers have officially confirmed it.

Cowan, speaking to Sky Sports, stated that the 22-time Major champion knew that this would be the case and that he's "accepting" of the situation.

"It's something he knew going back to March that he wouldn't be able to play those American tournaments. I think he's, certainly at this stage, accepting the situation, he's not fighting it," he said.

Cowan, who rose to fame in 2001 after coming very close to beating Pete Sampras at Wimbledon as a wildcard, lamented that Novak Djokovic's absence will not add another thrilling chapter to his Grand Slam title race with Rafael Nadal.

"It is a shame for all concerned because you want the best players playing at the tournament. You want the biggest stories and with Djokovic winning Wimbledon and the chance to, of course, win another Major and close the gap with Rafa. It makes the men's field that much weaker, and I guess makes the men's field that much more open," he added.

Updated CDC travel guidelines ends Novak Djokovic's chances of participating in 2022 US Open

Novak Djokovic is set to miss the 2022 US Open.

In its updated travel guidelines, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the American public health agency, did not back down on requiring foreign travelers to be vaccinated against the coronavirus.

The guidelines, published on Thursday, make it clear that non-citizens entering the United States of America (USA) must be vaccinated, meaning Novak Djokovic is barred from entering the USA to compete in the US Open.

"Non-U.S. citizen, non-U.S. immigrants: You must show proof of being fully vaccinated with the primary series of an accepted COVID-19 vaccine before you board your flight to the United States. Only limited exceptions apply," the CDC said on its website.

A few days ago, the CDC removed the vaccine mandate for American citizens, which gave the Serbian and his fans a glimmer of hope that it would soon be extended to non-citizens too.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Keshav Gopalan