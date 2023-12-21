Matteo Berrettini's former coach Vincenzo Santopadre recently stated that he was shocked to a degree on hearing the Italian's decision to part ways after a 13-year-long association.

Berrettini and Santopadre joined forces in the year 2011 and continued to work together till October. Santopadre helped the Italian win a total of seven ATP titles and achieve his career-high ranking of World No. 6. Berrettini also earned a runner-up finish at Wimbledon in 2021 under his former coach.

During the 2023 season, however, Berrettini struggled with his form due to multiple injuries. He absented himself from the French Open and hasn't competed since retiring midway through his second-round match at the US Open in September. He has notably slipped to the 92nd spot in the ATP rankings.

The Italian announced the separation from Vincenzo Santopadre in October after a difficult 12 months. Santopadre recently opened up about the split in a conversation with Corriere dello Sport.

"It was a small shock, a small trauma, it is undeniable that it is like this. I think Matteo and I have been good at protecting our relationship, not affecting it in any way (translated)," he said.

"The synergy between coach and player is similar to a couple relationship, as you spend more time together on the circuit than with your family. It was a professional estrangement. Sometimes you have to make certain decisions but that doesn't mean you can't go to dinner together tomorrow," Santopadre added.

Berrettini roped in Rafael Nadal's former alternate coach Francisco Roig. Santopadre reflected on the Italian's decision, saying:

"He [Roig] is a very experienced coach: he was an excellent tennis player and knows this sport very well both technically and on a human level."

Roig is a former World No. 23 in doubles and World No. 60 in singles. He won a total of nine doubles titles between 1987 and 2001.

Matteo Berrettini thanks Vincenzo Santopadre: "You turned my dreams into reality"

Matteo Berretini and Vincenzo Santopadre (indistinct)

Matteo Berrettini took to Instagram to address the situation with Vincenzo Santopadre. He extended his gratitude to the 52-year-old with an emotional post.

"I found myself in your 'tennis embrace,' not knowing what I wanted to do in life, and you turned my dreams into reality, keeping me connected to the moments we shared day by day," he wrote.

Berrettini added that without Santopadre's involvement, he might not have gained enough strength to be called 'The Hammer'.

"Without you, there would still be Matteo Berrettini but there would be no hammer. Thank you, Vinz. I love you," Matteo Berrettini wrote.