"It was not to someone specific" - Casper Ruud on whether his 'hard courts' message after reaching Toronto QF was directed at anyone

Casper Ruud registered his 14th consecutive win by beating Dusan Lajovic in the third round of the 2021 National Bank Open on Thursday. Ruud won 6-4, 6-3 to book his spot in the quarterfinals, where he will face Stefanos Tsitsipas.

After his win, Ruud wrote the words "hard courts" on the camera and drew a smiley below it, with many considering it to be a fitting retort to Nick Kyrgios, who has long taken cheap shots at the Norwegian's dominance on clay.

During his post-match press conference, Ruud was asked if he wrote that phrase in response to a particular person (read: Nick Kyrgios) or to the general group of detractors who view him as a claycourt specialist.

In response, the 22-year-old insisted he meant it as a reply towards a general group of people who doubted his abilities outside the red dirt.

"Oh, more the general," Ruud said. "I mean, I have seen a lot of people, you know, probably questioning my ability to play on hard court, so just thought it was funny to write a little note. It was not to someone specific."

Ruud's scribble on the camera can be seen in the tweet embedded below.

First Masters 1000 quarter-final on hard court ✌️@CasperRuud98 makes it 13 wins on the trot with a 6-4 6-3 victory over Dusan Lajovic. #NBO21 pic.twitter.com/lp73DOkIrb — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) August 12, 2021

Ruud revealed that he finds playing on hardcourts "fun" and that he considers it to be a surface that can complement his playing style. He pointed out that his best result at a Slam came on the hardcourts of the Australian Open this year (4R).

"I think it's fun to play on hard courts, you know," Ruud said. "Even though I played most of my best results on clay, my best slam result is from this year Australian Open, so, I mean, I think it's a surface that also can suit my game well even though this year has been mainly clay, clay, clay all the year."

Casper Ruud and Nick Kyrgios have been at loggerheads ever since the Aussie threw a chair onto the court during their Italian Open match two years ago. Kyrgios has often taken potshots at the Norwegian, saying he would rather "watch paint dry" than Ruud play on the tennis court.

Nick Kyrgios

More recently, the Aussie took aim at the ATP 250 claycourt events that took place after Wimbledon. Kyrgios has never been a fan of claycourt tennis, but many believe he crossed the line by disrespecting his peers as well as the ATP.

Bro why is there still clay 😂 bringing in absolutely ZERO FANS, ZERO CROWDS. ZERO HYPE. It’s detrimental to the sport. My god. Excluding Gasquet, cuz he playing for just points this is just sad man. No wonder we are going backwards 🤦🏽‍♂️😴 — Nicholas Kyrgios (@NickKyrgios) July 24, 2021

Ruud, who won most of the events the Aussie criticized, did not take kindly to Kyrgios' remarks. On one of the ATP Tour's Twitter posts that asked fans to send in their questions for Kyrgios, Ruud asked the Australian to name his favorite claycourt event, subtly reminding him of his poor skills on the surface.

"What’s his favorite clay court tournament?," Ruud tweeted.

The volatile Aussie lost his composure upon reading Ruud's message and retorted with "your mum" on Twitter, which he deleted soon after.

However, Kyrgios then went on to accuse the Norwegian of "stealing points" by winning smaller-scale ATP 250 events.

"Shorts were a bit tight on the legs, so the ball started to fall out" - Casper Ruud on why he does not keep a second ball in his pocket while serving

Casper Ruud serving

Casper Ruud, in recent months, has been seen taking his service stance without a second ball in his pocket. Players usually keep a second ball in their pockets while serving, as it helps them reload quicker after an erroneous first serve.

When asked to shed some light on his habit, the Norwegian, who has one of the highest second-serve win percentages on the tour, hilariously revealed that he could not keep a second ball in his pocket as his shorts were too tight.

Ruud suggested that he does not plan to put a halt to the practice as it has served him well in recent months.

"Well, I actually started in Monte-Carlo this year," Ruud said. "With the new line I got from Yonex, the shorts were actually a bit tight on the legs, so the ball started to fall out if I kept it in the pocket. So that's where it started."

"I could, you know, play with the ball in my pocket again now, but, you know, I had my best wins, my best tournaments of my career with what I was doing, so I just kept it," he continued.

Edited by Arvind Sriram