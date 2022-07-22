"It stopped surprising me, I thought he was going to play until he's young and he is playing until he's old" - Fernando Gonzalez on Rafael Nadal

Fernando Gonzalez has said that he is no longer surprised about how Rafael Nadal is still playing at such a high level. The 36-year-old has faced a lot of injury problems throughout his career, especially over the past 12-15 months. However, he has still managed to produce some exceptional performances this season and win titles against all odds.

While speaking to CLAY in a recent interview, Gonzalez admitted that he used to think the 22-time Grand Slam champion's body would give out with age. But seeing him fight on as usual even at this point in his career, the Chilean had nothing but respect for the World No. 3.

He also said that he would have loved to see someone win the Calendar Grand Slam -- a feat both Nadal and Djokovic came close to winning very recently. Unfortunately, both warriors fell agonizingly short in their pursuit, with Djokovic falling in the final of the US Open and Nadal's pursuit coming to end in the semifinals of Wimbledon.

"It stopped surprising me," Gonzalez said. "I thought he was going to play until young and he is playing until old. When he got injured, we didn't think he was going to win Wimbledon and he already won it twice and so on. He had chances to continue for the Grand Slam. Djokovic came very close to winning it last year. It must be a huge pressure and very exhausting, I would have liked to see someone achieving that feat."

Clay @_claymagazine

“Usan ese recurso, son muy inteligentes y vivos. Seguro que más de algún pelotazo hubiese ido de ida y vuelta”.



claytenis.com/portada/fernan… ¿Se imaginan un partido entre la mejor versión de González, y un Nick Kyrgios hablando, discutiendo con jueces e involucrando al público?“Usan ese recurso, son muy inteligentes y vivos. Seguro que más de algún pelotazo hubiese ido de ida y vuelta”. ¿Se imaginan un partido entre la mejor versión de González, y un Nick Kyrgios hablando, discutiendo con jueces e involucrando al público?“Usan ese recurso, son muy inteligentes y vivos. Seguro que más de algún pelotazo hubiese ido de ida y vuelta”.claytenis.com/portada/fernan…

Rafael Nadal has won 35 matches so far this season

Rafael Nadal won the Australian Open and the French Open this year

Rafael Nadal has enjoyed an extraordinary season so far, winning 35 out of 38 matches with four titles to his name. The Spaniard started 2022 by winning the Melbourne Summer Set without dropping a single set.

He then won the Australian Open, beating Daniil Medvedev in the final after overturning a two-set deficit. Nadal's third title came at the Mexican Open in Acapulco, where he defeated Cameron Norrie in the final.

The Spaniard then won the French Open by beating four Top-10 players - Felix Auger-Aliassime, Novak Djokovic, Alexander Zverev and Casper Ruud - and in the process, bagged his record-extending 14th title at the event.

Reuters @Reuters Nadal wins record-extending 14th French Open title, takes Grand Slam tally to 22 reut.rs/3xkvDv5 Nadal wins record-extending 14th French Open title, takes Grand Slam tally to 22 reut.rs/3xkvDv5 https://t.co/t1XYGXEF9H

Nadal then competed at Wimbledon and reached the semifinals by defeating Francisco Cerundolo, Ricardas Berankis, Lorenzo Sonego, Botic van de Zandschulp and Taylor Fritz. However, he withdrew from the Grass Major due to an abdominal injury.

The Spaniard will look to recover quickly and do well in the forthcoming tournaments, some of which are quite prestigious. Rafael Nadal is on the entry list for the National Bank Open in Montreal and will be among the favorites to win the competition. The 36-year-old is also on the entry list for the US Open and will aim to win his fifth title at the Major to extend his lead over Djokovic in the Slam race.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far