"It surprised me – No. 1 in the world, he has a million things in his head and he knows what my results are, and that of my brother, I was flattered"- Francisco Cerundolo on his first meeting with Novak Djokovic

In a recent interview with SportKlub, Francisco Cerundolo described his first meeting with Novak Djokovic. Despite admitting that he was quite "nervous" initially after seeing Djokovic, Cerundolo revealed that he was "surprised and flattered" when he found out that the Serb knew everything about his match results, including his runner-up position at the Buenos Aires Open.
World No. 76 Cerundolo disclosed that he met Djokovic in the gym during the Serbian Open 2021, three weeks after he lost to Diego Schwartzman in the finals of the Buenos Aires Open. The Argentine also claimed that before this, he had never seen the 20-time Grand Slam winner face-to-face.
“Last year I played the finals in Buenos Aires, and after that I traveled to Europe. Three weeks have passed, and I played Serbia Open. I am in the gym and suddenly Novak enters, I have never seen him live in my life as a player,” said Cerundolo.
Giving details about the meeting, Cerundolo stated that Djokovic first greeted him and then congratulated him for his brilliant campaign at the Buenos Aires Open.
Lauding Djokovic's humble nature, the 23-year-old also highlighted that despite being the World No. 1 player and having a "million things in his head," the Serb was well aware of his and his brother's performance on the ATP tour.
“I was nervous at first when I saw him coming. He looked at me, greeted me and introduced himself as ‘Novak’. I couldn’t talk, I was nervous. He congratulated me on the title in Buenos Aires. It surprised me – number one in the world, he has a million things in his head, and he knows what my results are, and that of my brother. I was flattered,” added the Argentine player.
Novak Djokovic and Francisco Cerundolo are yet to cross each other's paths on the ATP tour.
Novak Djokovic receives the green signal to play at the French Open 2022
Djokovic is set to defend his title at the French Open 2022 after the French government eased up on its vaccination policy on Thursday. According to the new rules, French citizens will no longer be required to show their vaccination passes at cafes, restaurants, or any other public place from March 14, 2022.
The 34-year-old athlete has won the French Open title twice in his career and is the only player to have defeated Rafael Nadal twice at the Grand Slam. He defeated the Spaniard in the semi-finals at Roland Garros last year.
If everything goes according to plan, Djokovic will be making his 18th appearance at the French Open this year on May 22, 2022.
Also Read: Watch: Novak Djokovic trains at Tipsarevic Tennis Academy in Belgrade