"It surprised me – No. 1 in the world, he has a million things in his head and he knows what my results are, and that of my brother, I was flattered"- Francisco Cerundolo on his first meeting with Novak Djokovic

In a recent interview with SportKlub, Francisco Cerundolo described his first meeting with Novak Djokovic. Despite admitting that he was quite "nervous" initially after seeing Djokovic, Cerundolo revealed that he was "surprised and flattered" when he found out that the Serb knew everything about his match results, including his runner-up position at the Buenos Aires Open.

World No. 76 Cerundolo disclosed that he met Djokovic in the gym during the Serbian Open 2021, three weeks after he lost to Diego Schwartzman in the finals of the Buenos Aires Open. The Argentine also claimed that before this, he had never seen the 20-time Grand Slam winner face-to-face.

US Open Tennis @usopen HOME SOIL CHAMPION



Diego Schwartzman picks up the title in Buenos Aires after defeating Francisco Cerundolo 6-1, 6-2!



: @TennisTV | @dieschwartzman HOME SOIL CHAMPIONDiego Schwartzman picks up the title in Buenos Aires after defeating Francisco Cerundolo 6-1, 6-2! 🇦🇷 HOME SOIL CHAMPION 🇦🇷Diego Schwartzman picks up the title in Buenos Aires after defeating Francisco Cerundolo 6-1, 6-2!🎥: @TennisTV | @dieschwartzman https://t.co/ZpRcZfhztD

“Last year I played the finals in Buenos Aires, and after that I traveled to Europe. Three weeks have passed, and I played Serbia Open. I am in the gym and suddenly Novak enters, I have never seen him live in my life as a player,” said Cerundolo.

Giving details about the meeting, Cerundolo stated that Djokovic first greeted him and then congratulated him for his brilliant campaign at the Buenos Aires Open.

Lauding Djokovic's humble nature, the 23-year-old also highlighted that despite being the World No. 1 player and having a "million things in his head," the Serb was well aware of his and his brother's performance on the ATP tour.

Novak Djokovic at the Dubai Tennis Championships 2022

“I was nervous at first when I saw him coming. He looked at me, greeted me and introduced himself as ‘Novak’. I couldn’t talk, I was nervous. He congratulated me on the title in Buenos Aires. It surprised me – number one in the world, he has a million things in his head, and he knows what my results are, and that of my brother. I was flattered,” added the Argentine player.

Novak Djokovic and Francisco Cerundolo are yet to cross each other's paths on the ATP tour.

Novak Djokovic receives the green signal to play at the French Open 2022

Novak Djokovic at the Dubai Tennis Championships 2022

Djokovic is set to defend his title at the French Open 2022 after the French government eased up on its vaccination policy on Thursday. According to the new rules, French citizens will no longer be required to show their vaccination passes at cafes, restaurants, or any other public place from March 14, 2022.

Eurosport @eurosport Novak Djokovic looks set to return to Grand Slam tennis at the French Open Novak Djokovic looks set to return to Grand Slam tennis at the French Open 🇫🇷

The 34-year-old athlete has won the French Open title twice in his career and is the only player to have defeated Rafael Nadal twice at the Grand Slam. He defeated the Spaniard in the semi-finals at Roland Garros last year.

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda



He beats Rafael Nadal 3-6, 6-3, 7-6(4), 6-2 to book a place in the 2021 French Open final



In doing so, he becomes the first player in history to beat the Spaniard in the semi-finals in Paris



#NadalDjokovic #RolandGarros NOVAK DJOKOVIC DOES IT!He beats Rafael Nadal 3-6, 6-3, 7-6(4), 6-2 to book a place in the 2021 French Open finalIn doing so, he becomes the first player in history to beat the Spaniard in the semi-finals in Paris NOVAK DJOKOVIC DOES IT! 👏He beats Rafael Nadal 3-6, 6-3, 7-6(4), 6-2 to book a place in the 2021 French Open final 🎾In doing so, he becomes the first player in history to beat the Spaniard in the semi-finals in Paris 🔥#NadalDjokovic #RolandGarros https://t.co/PSIynI4ShQ

If everything goes according to plan, Djokovic will be making his 18th appearance at the French Open this year on May 22, 2022.

Also Read: Watch: Novak Djokovic trains at Tipsarevic Tennis Academy in Belgrade

Edited by Keshav Gopalan