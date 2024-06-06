"It takes a sick, depraved person to rejoice in someone else’s injury" - Fans outraged as Andy Murray's uncle seemingly mocks Novak Djokovic's injury

Fans were furious with Andy Murray's uncle Keith Erskine, who seemingly mocked the prospect of Novak Djokovic missing out on the upcoming Wimbledon and Olympics due to his injury. The Serb suffered a medial meniscus tear on his right knee during the 2024 French Open, forcing him to withdraw from the tournament.

The Serb was defending his title at the French Open and had to play some tight matches, including two consecutive five-setters against Lorenzo Musetti and Francisco Cerundolo that took over four hours to conclude. However, he struggled a lot with a knee issue during his match against the Argentine but eventually won it before announcing his withdrawal a day later.

Andy Murray's maternal uncle Keith Erskine seemingly mocked the Serb's injury on X (formerly Twitter) as he said that it would be disastrous if he had to miss out on the upcoming tournaments but added a laughing emoji in the tweet.

Fans were left furious as they interpreted the tweet to be mocking the Serb with one of the fans saying how a person has to be sick and depraved to enjoy someone else's injury.

"It takes a sick, depraved person to rejoice in someone else’s injury"

Another Djokovic fan said how none of them had ever celebrated any of Andy Murray's injuries and asked Erskine to take a long look in the mirror.

"I have never seen Novak's fans or relatives rejoice because Andy got injured and couldn't attend a GS. Take a long look in the mirror. Poor soul you are...."

Here are some other fans' reactions who were disappointed with Murray's uncle's tweet.

"Disappointing tweet, laughing at things like this...I'll never understand people who enjoy the misfortune of others who've never done anything wrong to you. Especially with the history Novak has with your nephew…" a fan opined

"his 24 slams don’t care what you think" a fan said

"Nole has a trouble on your knee. But U, well , got a big trouble in your soul. God bless U." a fan said

Some other fans targeted the Brit and explained how the Serb was a bigger player than him warranting his respect.

"All those AO finals Andy lost to him took a toll on the Murray clan, clearly" a fan quipped

"Are you seriously finding joy with his injury? Wow! I hope your nephew doesn’t have any of your mean traits. Don’t forget about karma sir." another fan mentioned

"You couldn't stoop lower? I mean Andy isn't even one percent of what Novak Djokovic is! Nole is unquestionably the greatest tennis player ever! Yet his fans never mocked Andy's injuries, they are way bigger then you." a fan questioned

"I played with my heart and gave my all" - Novak Djokovic pens an emotional note announcing withdrawal

2024 French Open - Day 9

Novak Djokovic penned a heartfelt note on Instagram to announce his withdrawal from the French Open and said that though he was sad, the decision was taken after careful discussion with his team. He also took pride in his performance despite the meniscus tear, mentioning how he gave his 100% in the match.

"I am really sad to announce that I have to withdraw from Roland Garros. I played with my heart and gave my all in yesterday’s match and unfortunately, due to a medial meniscus tear in my right knee, my team and I had to make a tough decision after careful consideration and consultation," Djokovic said

He wished the remaining players the best and thanked the fans for their unwavering support before signing off.

"I wish the best of luck to the players competing this week and sincerely thank the incredible fans for all of the love and continued support. See you soon. With love and gratitude, Nole"

Djokovic will look to complete his recovery as he eyes an eighth Wimbledon title and the elusive Olympic Gold this year

