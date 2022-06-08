"It takes more strength to speak up than to stay quiet" - Naomi Osaka on the importance of being open about mental health

Naomi Osaka has always been outspoken about the mental challenges she has faced throughout her career. She has always backed athletes to speak out about such issues and be vocal about it.

In an interview with Harper's Bazaar, the former World No. 1 elaborated on how speaking helped and strengthened her.

"I think all of us athletes can relate to feeling pressure, not only from the outside world, but the pressure we also place on ourselves. As an athlete, strength is key to how you are perceived, so for me admitting I wasn't always okay was a big step. The good thing is that I learned after speaking up that not only was I not alone, but admitting I needed a break meant I was not weak. In fact, it takes more strength to speak up than to stay quiet," Osaka said.

The 24-year-old said she is in a better mental space now as opposed to where she was a year ago.

"This year, I am in a different state for sure. While I may not always feel 100 percent, I am able to voice feelings," Osaka said.

Osaka also spoke about an encounter with a woman following last year's French Open first-round loss to Amanda Anisimova which made her 'feel worthwhile' and comfortable with her fame.

"I remember after I got back from France last year and having photographers follow me even at random places like the grocery store. It felt really odd and a bit overwhelming, until one day a woman came up to me and told me that by speaking up, I helped her son. At that moment, it did all feel worthwhile. While fame can be overwhelming, there is so much good that has come out of it for me," Osaka said.

Naomi Osaka unsure of Wimbledon participation

Naomi Osaka could skip the 2022 Wimbledon Championships.

Naomi Osaka has said that the decision to strip Wimbledon of its ranking points has made her participation in the tournament uncertain.

Speaking at her post-match conference after exiting the French Open in the first round, Osaka said she was unsure whether she would play at Wimbledon.

"I would say like the decision is kind of affecting, like, my mentality going into grass, like I'm not 100% sure if I'm going to go there. I would love to go just to get some experience on the grass court, but like at the same time, for me, it's kind of like -- I don't want to say pointless, no pun intended (smiling), but I'm the type of player that gets motivated by, like, seeing my ranking go up or like, you know, stuff like that," Osaka said.

