Sloane Stephens acknowledged her mother's unwavering support after beating defending champion Caroline Garcia at the Cincinnati Open on Tuesday, August 15.

The World No. 6 started strong and broke Stephens' serve twice before winning the first set. Stephens rallied back, won the next set and took the match to the decider set.

Keeping her momentum, Sloane Stephens broke early but the Frenchwoman dug her heels, leveling the score 4-4 in the final set. The American broke again and finally came out on top 4-6, 6-4, 6-4, registering her first win over a top 10 player this season.

In an on-court interview after her victory, the former US Open champion waved to her mother who was in her player's box. She lightheartedly pointed out that her mother was wearing an Ultimate Fighting Championship sweatshirt to a tennis match.

"Yeah, it takes a village. Shoutout to Mom. You guys, you see her? She's also wearing her favorite UFC sweatshirt, so she's representing double sports tonight," she said.

On a serious note, Stephens added that it wasn't just her family but her entire team and a supportive crowd that helped her do her best.

"It definitely takes a village. I've been so blessed over my career to play in front of you guys and have so much support from my family, my team - Kamau, Dr Mondo, Omar, Lindsey, Lisa. Just you know, really happy to have them here and support me and with them, with you guys, there's nothing better," she added.

"There's nothing better than playing in front of an American crowd" - Sloane Stephens

Sloane Stephens at the 2023 Cincinnati Open

During the same interview, Sloane Stephens expressed her enthusiasm at playing on her home soil. She also thanked the crowd, who were on their feet, applauding and cheering the former World No. 3, for their support.

While Garcia still leads the head-to-head between the two players, the win marks Stephen's second consecutive win over the World No. 6. She won 71 percent on her first serves and closed the match with 21 winners to 21 unforced errors in her favor.

Stephens spoke about the charged atmosphere in the stadium and said:

"I felt like I played really well, I'd say consistent, but honestly there's nothing better than playing in the U.S. in front of an American crowd," Stephens said. "It was incredible having an incredible audience and atmosphere. I'm really pleased with how I played and getting the win tonight."

Sloane Stephens will next play the winner between reigning Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova or Anastasia Potapova in the third round of the 2023 Cincinnati Open Thursday, August 17.