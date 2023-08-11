Cincinnati 2023: Women's singles draw, schedule, players, prize money breakdown & more | Western & Southern Open

The WTA Tour moves to the US after a week's worth of top-drawer tennis action north of the border for the 2023 Western and Southern Open, scheduled to be held in Cincinnati between August 13 & 20.

Top names will soon arrive in the Ohio city, including defending champion Caroline Garcia and World No. 1 Iga Swiatek. Last year's runner-up Petra Kvitova, second seed Aryna Sabalenka as well as former winners Victoria Azarenka and Madison Keys will also be looking to make their impact felt.

So without further ado, here is everything you need to know about the WTA 1000 tournament in Cincinnati.

What is the Cincinnati Open?

The oldest tennis tournament in the US that is still played in the city of its origin, the Western & Southern Open was first played in 1899 at the Avondale Athletic Club, Cincinnati — a space that now constitutes the Xavier University.

Set to host the 95th edition of its women's tournament, the Western & Southern Open has shifted multiple venues over the years. It has, however, been played on the outdoor hardcourts of Lindner Family Tennis Center since 1975.

Pittsuburg-born Myrtle McAteer lifted the trophy at the tournament's inaugural edition, while Caroline Garcia was the most recent winner in 2022. Other players who have triumphed at the tournament include Serena Williams, Maria Sharapova, and Lindsay Davenport among others.

Players

Iga Swiatek will be top seed at this year'sWestern & Southern Open.

Iga Swiatek will lead the field at this year's tournament, also set to feature other top players in the world. Aryna Sabalenka, Elena Rybakina and Jessica Pegula round out the top four seeds.

Last year's finalists Caroline Garcia and Petra Kvitova will be among the other names to watch out for this year. Meanwhile, Grand Slam champions Bianca Andrrescu, Sloane Stephens and Venus Williams have also been given wildcards into the main draw.

Schedule

The main draw of the tournament will start on Monday, August 13, with the first round. The quarterfinals are scheduled to take place on August 18, while the semifinals will be played on August 19. The women's singles final is set to take place on August 20.

The tournament will be hosted at the Lindner Family Tennis Center, Cincinnati.

Prize Money

The total prize pool for the women's tournament at Cincinnati is $2,788,468 and the women's singles champion will pocket $454,500 along with 900 ranking points. Here is the full prize money breakdown for the WTA 1000 event:

Stage Prize Money Ranking Points Winner $454,500 900 Runner-up $267,690 585 Semifinal $138,000 350 Quarterfinal $63,350 190 Round of 16 $31,650 105 Round of 32 $17,930 60 Round of 64 #12,848 1

Where to watch Cincinnati 2023?

Viewers can watch the Western & Southern Open in the US, UK, Australia, and Canada live on the following channels and sites:

USA: All matches will be broadcast on Tennis Channel

UK: Fans in the UK can watch the proceedings live on Amazon Prime Video

Australia: All matches will be telecast on beIN Sports

Canada: Viewers in Canada can watch all the matches on TVA Sports and Sportsnet