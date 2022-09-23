"It wasn't a tragedy of epic proportions, but it was a big shame" - Ivan Ljubicic on Roger Federer squandering championship points in Wimbledon 2019 final

Ivan Ljubicic has said that Roger Federer squandering championship points against Novak Djokovic in the Wimbledon 2019 final was a 'big shame' but not a gargantuan tragedy.

Federer, 41, is widely regarded as one of the best players in the sport's history. In that Wimbledon final, the Swiss arrived at consecutive championship points on serve but blinked on the cusp of history. Djokovic eventually won in a historic first Wimbledon fifth-set tie-break as Federer narrowly fell short of becoming the oldest men's singles Grand Slam champion in the Open Era.

Three years later, the 20-time Major winner is playing the last tournament of his illustrious career at the Laver Cup in London this weekend. Having not played since Wimbledon last year, Federer announced his retirement last week. The Swiss star is now set to play the final match of his career - a doubles contest with his good friend and arch-rival Rafael Nadal - against Jack Sock and Frances Tiafoe tonight.

Ljubicic, who will be in attendance at the O2 for Federer's last match, said of the Swiss star's Wimbledon final defeat in an interview with SportKlub:

"It wasn't a tragedy of epic proportions, but it was a big shame - he played great, as a coach I was proud of how he played, but whatever, it's there. It was close; some matches you win, some you lose."

Federer's long-time coach added that they didn't know at the time that the Swiss wouldn't come as close to another Grand Slam title again.

"We went on, in the end it turned out that it was the last slam where he was close to the title, but at that moment we didn't know - we believed that there would be another chance," said Ljubicic.

Playing a record 12th Wimbledon final, Federer was a whisker away from a record-extending ninth title. He dominated many of the key stats on the night - winning more points, first serves, second serves and net points than his opponent - but Djokovic was clutch in the three tie-breaks.

"Physically, we don't know what level he is at, but that won't matter much in doubles" - Ivan Ljubicic on Roger Federer

Ivan Ljubicic (left) with Roger Federer

Following the announcement of the Day 1 schedule of the Laver Cup, Roger Federer tweeted that his doubles match with Nadal would be the last one of his career.

That means the Swiss (1251-275) will not be in singles action this week - having lost in straight sets to Hubert Hurkacz in the Wimbledon quarterfinals in what turned out to be his last singles match.

Ahead of Roger Federer's doubles clash, Ljubicic is unsure about his ward's physical level but added that it shouldn't be an issue in doubles, as the Swiss looked 'good' in training.

"I watched him in training and he was good - he feels the ball and hits it properly. Physically, we don't know what level he is at, but that won't matter much in doubles. I'm sure it will be a spectacle," he said.

Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal last played doubles five years ago - also at the Laver Cup - in Prague, where they beat Sock and Sam Querrey. While Federer (131-92) has lost three of his four doubles matches since that match with Nadal, the Spaniard is on a six-match winning run.

The legendary pair will hope for a win tonight before Federer wades off into a golden sunset in front of a sell-out crowd in attendance. Team Europe are seeking a fifth-straight Laver Cup title.

