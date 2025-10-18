"It is unfair" - Ex-ATP pro blames Federer, Nadal & Djokovic's greatness for Carlos Alcaraz suffering unrealistic expectations in Grand Slam race

Former World No. 4 Tim Henman believes Carlos Alcaraz is being subjected to the "unfair" pressure of getting to 20 Grand Slam titles because of the high standards set by Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic. The 'Big Three' as they are fondly known, have won a combined total of 66 Majors, with Djokovic gunning for even more glory despite having turned 38 earlier this year.

According to Henman, the Big Three's achievements on tennis' most prestigious stages have even led to the success of yesteryear icons such as Stefan Edberg, Boris Becker, John McEnroe, Mats Wilander and Jimmy Connors being downplayed. Speaking to Tennis365, the Brit said:

"In some ways, the fact that Federer, Nadal, and Djokovic have won 20, 22, and 24 Grand Slams in their careers has created a disproportionate comparison for other players. Even with players like Stefan Edberg, Boris Becker, John McEnroe, Mats Wilander, and Jimmy Connors, who were all great legends."

Henman subsequently touched on Carlos Alcaraz, who, at 22, already has six Major titles to his name, with the Australian Open being the only Grand Slam that he is yet to win.

"Now we have Carlos, who at such a young age already has six Grand Slams, yet people ask him if he'll reach 20, which is unfair," the 51-year-old added.

Carlos Alcaraz lays bare burning desire to win most number of Major titles; also states particular Novak Djokovic record he would like to break

Carlos Alcaraz at the 2025 US Open (Source: Getty)

Speaking to the media at the ongoing 2025 Six Kings Slam, an exhibition event hosted by Saudi Arabia, Carlos Alcaraz candidly shared his desire to win the most number of singles Grand Slam titles. As things stand, Novak Djokovic and Margaret Court are tied at 24 Major titles each spanning both men's and women's tennis.

"There are several records I would like to have, but obviously the one for most Grand Slam titles. It's the one everyone wants," Alcaraz said.

The Spaniard also expressed his intention to overtake Djokovic's record of having spent 428 weeks as the World No. 1.

"And then the weeks at number one that belongs to Djokovic and that is crazy because it takes 400 weeks and peak at the top," he added.

Carlos Alcaraz himself ascended to World No. 1 for the first time after his title-winning campaign at the 2022 US Open. However, he was dethroned by Djokovic in 2023. In 2024, Jannik Sinner became the top-ranked men's tennis player in the world and held on to the position until his loss to Alcaraz in the final of this year's US Open, with the Spaniard becoming No. 1 once more. So far, Alcaraz has spent 42 weeks at the summit of men's tennis.

