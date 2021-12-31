"It was unfathomable. I really don’t get that" - Martina Navratilova on Emma Raducanu's split from her coach after US Open win

Emma Raducanu's decision to split from coach Andrew Richardson shortly after lifting her maiden Grand Slam trophy at the 2021 US Open came as a surprise to many in the tennis fraternity.

And while the Brit has since gone on to form a partnership with Torben Beltz, the decision continues to draw scrutiny from former players and experts.

Former World No. 1 Martina Navratilova has become the latest to share her two cents on the issue, describing Raducanu's split from Richardson as an "unfathomable" move.

Speaking to the WTA in a recent interview, Navratilova said the move came as a major surprise to her and that she could not wrap her head around the thought that went into making the decision.

"Being a Brit, she’s under a huge microscope, and it’s hard to get away from it," Navratilova said. "We’ll see. Coaching uncertainty, too. To me, that she let go of the coach that got her to the US Open was unfathomable. I really don’t get that."

Raducanu at the 2021 US Open final

Responding to a question about Raducanu's chances of continuing her rise on the WTA tour in the upcoming season, Navratilova replied in the negative.

Describing the Brit as a "wildcard", the tennis legend predicted a difficult year for her. Navratilova said that while Raducanu definitely has the ability to play "great tennis," she might struggle to find the desired level of consistency over longer periods.

"It’s going to be hard for her this year," Navratilova said. "Players have seen her, they know what to do against her. But most of all, she just needs matches. She’s the biggest wildcard for me. Because clearly, she has the ability to play great tennis."

"The pressure’s going to be on her emotionally" - Martina Navratilova on Emma Raducanu

2021 US Open - Day 13

Martina Navratilova spoke of the emotional pressure Emma Raducanu will have to deal with in her first full season on the WTA tour. According to the former World No. 1, the teenager is likely to draw plenty of scrutiny in the coming months.

"And the pressure’s going to be on her emotionally, as well," Navratilova said. "Being a Brit, she’s under a huge microscope, and it’s hard to get away from it."

The tennis legend also emphasized that it will be difficult for Raducanu physically given that everybody will be "gunning for her."

"Can she replicate it consistently enough? Eight WTA-level tournaments in her life? That’s half a season," she continued. "I’d go into Wimbledon with 10, 12 matches under my belt. It’s going to be so much to handle physically, playing more matches, but everybody’s going to be gunning for her – that’s the thing that’s going to look good on their resume."

Edited by Nihal Taraporvala