"It will be a tall order for her to defend her US Open title, but the week in Cincinnati was a big lift for Emma Raducanu" - Steve Flink 

Emma Raducanu is all set to make her return to Flushing Meadows, a venue where she stunned the tennis world with a sensational run to the US Open trophy 12 months ago.

The Brit's struggles to replicate the same level of success elsewhere have been well-documented. But returning to New York will surely bring back some great memories from her run last year. To add to that, he also scored a couple of morale-boosting wins over Serena Williams and Victoria Azarenka in Cincinnati last week.

Speaking about the same on a Tennis Channel podcast, sports journalist Steve Flink said the results in Cincinnati had been "long overdue". He pointed out that Raducanu was on a learning curve after her US Open win, adding that back-to-back wins over two champion players came as a "big lift" for the youngster.

"Well, you said it David, it's been long overdue," Flink said. "I believe she had, [after the US Open] she had, there was still a learning curve after the Open despite how spectacular she was there last year."

"It is understandable, but yeah," he continued. "If you put your finger on it, it's one thing that Serena was struggling, apparently had a little issue over the weekend, they put the day off the match was put off one night, it didn't help her much, but then to follow it up by beating Azarenka even more decisively Serena that was a big lift for Emma."

Shifting his focus to the chances of Raducanu defending her US Open crown, Flink said it was a "tall order". He, however, was quick to add that he wished to see the Brit renkindle some of the good memories and post a strong run in New York.

"And as you mentioned the Pegula match, that was a hard-fought, well-played match," Flink said. "No disgrace, she's such a tough pro, Pegula. She can beat just about anybody. So it was a lift. It was a big lift this week for Emma."

"I hope that that's just what she needs too because it would be a tall order for her to defend her US Open title," he added. "But I, you know, don't want to see her lose early either. I'm hoping she can make something of a run there and rekindle some of the memories from a year ago."

Emma Raducanu to return US Open as one of the top seeds

Emma Raducanu after winning the 2021 US Open.

Emma Raducanu has definitely had a change in status over the last 12 months. Her run at the US Open not only catapulted her to widespread recognition, it also saw her skyrocket up the world rankings.

The Brit had to come through the qualification rounds last year, but is set to return to the Slam as one of the top seeds. Ranked just outside the top, Raducanu will, in all likelihood, be seeded 11th.

A jam-packed field at this year's tournament — which will be led by Serena Williams and World No. 1 Iga Swiatek — will see Raducanu face a tough test at just about every stage. Main draw matches at the US Open commence on August 29.

